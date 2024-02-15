 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Rutgers: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

The Wildcats seek their first win on the road since Jan. 10.

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Although Northwestern enjoyed four days of rest between games, that reprieve proved stressful nonetheless. On Tuesday, Chris Collins announced that guard Ty Berry will miss the rest of the year with a torn meniscus. As tough a pill as it may be to swallow, Northwestern will have to march on without No. 3 — and now faces a key two-game road trip, starting in Piscataway.

Game Information

Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP

Betting Line

Rutgers -4.5, O/U 130 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (season, meniscus); QUESTIONABLE: N/A

Rutgers: OUT: N/A; QUESTIONABLE: F Mawot Mag, C Emmanuel Ogbole, G Austin Williams

