Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Rutgers: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

Although Northwestern enjoyed four days of rest between games, that reprieve proved stressful nonetheless. On Tuesday, Chris Collins announced that guard Ty Berry will miss the rest of the year with a torn meniscus. As tough a pill as it may be to swallow, Northwestern will have to march on without No. 3 — and now faces a key two-game road trip, starting in Piscataway.
Game Information
Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, New Jersey)
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports
Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP
Betting Line
Rutgers -4.5, O/U 130 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (season, meniscus); QUESTIONABLE: N/A
Rutgers: OUT: N/A; QUESTIONABLE: F Mawot Mag, C Emmanuel Ogbole, G Austin Williams
