Rapid Reaction: Northwestern’s road losing streak extends to five with 63-60 defeat to Rutgers

A whole lot happened in Jersey Mike’s Arena, but not a Northwestern win.

Northwestern (17-8, 8-6 B1G) fell 63-60 to Rutgers (14-10, 6-7 B1G), halting NU’s two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights made it five victories in a row.

For the Wildcats, Boo Buie led the team with 27 points and six threes, and Brooks Barnhizer added 11 points on 14 rebounds. For the Knights, Jeremiah Williams paced the team with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jamichael Davis and Aundre Hyatt also contributed 11 and 10, respectively.

After Cliff Omoruyi won the tip, Northwestern forced a shot clock violation on the first possession. Matthew Nicholson started off the scoring with two free throws, but Davis responded with a three. Nick Martinelli converted a contested hook shot; however, both teams, as expected, had a tough start offensively with the score 5-4 Rutgers going into the timeout.

Out of the under-16, Martinelli dropped in a floater, and Buie drilled back-to back triples. The ‘Cats continued their stout defense and had only allowed five points in the first eight minutes. While their offense wasn’t great to begin the game, NU had a 12-5 lead with 11:46 to go in the first half.

Following the under-12, Ryan Langborg got his hand in the passing lane and sank two free throws. Emmanuel Ogbole missed two attempts on the other end, and Buie nailed his third three to surpass 2,000 career points. Williams came back on the other end and scored Rutgers’ first basket in seven minutes.

After an incredibly long review, Langborg received a Flagrant 2 foul, ejecting him from the game. Chris Collins was incredulous, and Davis knocked in two free throws. Williams made another layup and Rutgers was on a 6-0 run. Barnhizer ended the spurt with a midrange, and Buie converted all three free throws after drawing a foul from deep. The ‘Cats had an 11-point advantage going into the under-8 stoppage.

Omoruyi missed both free throws out of the break, but NU turned it over on a 10-second call. After another turnover by the ‘Cats, Davis made a fastbreak layup. Martinelli converted two free throws following another near turnover, and Justin Mullins scored his first points of the year, a midrange jumper, after an assist by Jordan Clayton. The defensive battle persisted as the score was 26-15 with 3:44 remaining in the opening frame.

Following the stoppage, Ogbole made one of two from the line, but Buie responded with his fourth triple of the half. Palmquist nailed a three, and Omoruyi floated in two for a 5-0 Scarlet Knights run. On the next possession, Mullins connected on a three, but Palmquist converted another trey. Both teams had suddenly come to life on the offensive end. Palmquist knocked down his third three of the half, but Buie answered with a floater to make it 34-27 ‘Cats at the half.

Buie led Northwestern in the opening 20 minutes with 17 points on four threes. While Barnhizer only had two points, he secured nine rebounds. After Langborg went out, Mullins stepped up with five points and two blocks. On the Rutgers side, Palmquist, a 25% three-point shooter, paced the team with nine points on three treys. Both teams weren’t taking care of the ball: NU had seven turnovers, and RU had nine giveaways. However, the squads each were above 40% from three. The ‘Cats have been a great shooting team all year, but Rutgers is only 29% on the season. It was a wild first half, but Northwestern was able to weather the storm and maintain the halftime lead.

Following the intermission, Omoruyi slammed in a powerful jam over Nicholson, and Williams made a floater. Buie knocked down a deep three to quiet the boisterous crowd, and Nicholson dunked home two. Continuing the run, Buie converted his sixth triple after Rutgers went under another screen. Hyatt stopped the bleeding with a high-arching long ball, and the ‘Cats led by eight going into the timeout.

Williams made one of two free throws after the stoppage and converted another floater on the next possession. Derek Simpson added a layup, leading to a Northwestern timeout. Rutgers was on an 8-0 run, and the ‘Cats’ lead was down to 42-39.

Mullins turned the ball over, and Williams made two free throws. But, the Denver transfer responded with a huge block yet coughed it up again. The teams started to go cold again until Mullins made a clutch putback. Rutgers came back on the other end, and Omoruyi powered in an and-one to cut the Northwestern lead to one.

Out of the under-12 timeout, Omoruyi made the free throw to tie it, but Barnhizer connected on a midrange to reclaim the advantage. Preston tapped in a putback, and Mullins made one free throw after an Ogbole Flagrant 1 foul. Barnhizer continued the run with a tough two, but Hyatt converted two free throws following a Blake Preston foul. The hectic action continued, and Northwestern entered the final eight minutes with a five-point lead.

Davis made two free throws after the stoppage of play. Clayton turned the ball over on back-to back possessions, and Davis hit a shot clock-beating midrange jumper. Clayton missed an open layup, and the ‘Cats’ offensive struggles continued. Simpson converted a jump shot, and Rutgers took its first lead since the opening four minutes. Williams made another floater, extending RU’s lead to 54-51 with 3:58 to go.

Following the timeout, Simpson made another difficult jumper. Finally, after without scoring for six minutes, Buie made two free throws to stem the tide. Buie committed a foul on the next possession, and Hyatt made both free throws. The physicality persisted, and after being fouled, Barnhizer connected on two shots. With two minutes remaining, Rutgers called a timeout, leading 58-55.

The ‘Cats got a stop out of the stoppage, and Barnhizer nailed his first three of the night to tie the game. Hyatt answered to give the Scarlet Knights the advantage back. Buie converted two clutch free throws to bring the score to 61-60. Williams floated in a wild two, Barnhizer missed a three and Mullins committed a foul. Hyatt missed the first, and the ‘Cats called a timeout with 4.5 seconds remaining.

With one last gasp, Buie missed a contested — and possibly fouled — three, and Northwestern left Jersey Mike’s Arena with a heartbreaking loss.

The ‘Cats will have three days off before taking on Indiana in Bloomington Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.