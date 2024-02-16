Wrestling: Northwestern drops match to Purdue

After a forgettable 39-0 loss to No. 10 Minnesota, Northwestern looked to rebound on Friday at Welsh Ryan Arena against Purdue.

However, the ‘Cats ended up dropping yet another match, losing to the Boilermakers 29-11 to fall to 0-7 on the season.

Despite the loss, several Northwestern wrestlers put up strong performances. In his home debut, Sam Cartella earned a 15-0 win by technical fall over Marcos Polanco to start the ‘Cats off strongly.

Evan Bates and Jack Jessen also put up solid showings, each earning victories to bring Northwestern’s total score to 11. Bates was dominant from start to finish, never giving up his lead on his way to an 11-4 decision win, while Jessen earned his win off a 7-2 decision.

Unfortunately, the trio of wins was not enough to garner Northwestern an overall victory in the match. The squad will look to earn its first win of the year when it hosts Binghamton for senior night on Friday, before closing out the regular season against Indiana and Illinois on Sunday.