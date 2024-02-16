“The focus has to be on what’s going to get you there”: Ben Greenspan, Northwestern baseball seek cultural reset after worst season in over 50 years

When a program wins just 10 of its 50 games and sees its head coach fired mid-summer due to allegations of abuse, racism and sexism, few would appear to ogle that job opening. But for Ben Greenspan, Northwestern baseball was the right stepping stone in his career.

Greenspan, a former assistant at Michigan, Arizona State, Indiana and Cal Poly, is no stranger to success in terms of postseason stages or player development. After all, he’s helped mold Kyle Schwarber, Spencer Torkelson, Drew Thorpe and more, plus reached NCAA Regionals in multiple seasons.

Meanwhile, Northwestern has largely been the antithesis — not having even played in the Big Ten Tournament (which fields eight of 13 programs) since 2017, and not ending the year with a winning record since 2000. The Wildcats have had four head coaches in the last four seasons. Very little has gone right on the diamond in Evanston, both recently and in program history. But Greenspan isn’t a believer in the past.

“I don’t see any reason why you can’t,” said Greenspan when asked about winning at NU. “I look at Northwestern. It’s a great school in a great league and a great city with a really nice facility. It’s a school that people want to go to. I think you can win anywhere, to be honest.”

While the Wildcats’ on-field product was alarming last season — finishing with their fewest wins in a full year since 1970, plus ranking last in the conference in batting average and on-base percentage — what was most troubling happened off the field. Before the start of the 2023 season, assistants Dusty Napoleon and Jon Strauss left the program, forcing a scramble drill to fill their voids. The program reached a state of disarray under Jim Foster, who lasted just one year.

Although Greenspan noted that he couldn’t refer to what transpired before he was at NU, he stressed instilling foundations to render the program somewhere not just where players feel safe and loved, but as a destination.

“Those standards are in the community, in the classroom, on the field, all aspects of life,” Greenspan said, referring to a “player-led” unit. “We created those standards together. I think those guys have taken ownership of the program.

“Understanding what it means, who you represent, when you put the uniform on, or put the logo on — and how important that is, no matter what area of your life you’re in.”

Northwestern senior Vince Bianchina has had as turbulent a coaching staff as any college athlete could imagine in four seasons. The infielder didn’t speak lightly about how radically things have changed under Greenspan.

“BG has been really adamant about the standards we have here, and following those standards — holding each other accountable,” Bianchina said. “BG has really changed the atmosphere here. Just the countless little things he’s done to clean up this program, make it organized and make it a culture where everyone’s on the same page.”

Shortstop Tony Livermore, one of just eight players on this year’s team that has spent at least three years at Northwestern, said he never entertained entering the transfer portal because he wanted to win in Evanston — and in a uniform of which he’s been a fan since he was 6. Having suited up under Spencer Allen, Jim Reynolds and Foster, Livermore also has noticed positive alterations with Greenspan.

“It’s definitely different in a great way,” Livermore said. “Things run more smoothly. BG’s a guy that you can talk to, and he’s very personable. He’s been around for a while, and I think that’s really important. It definitely feels like we’re more of a college baseball team now.”

In 2024, the Wildcats return only five hitters who saw time in 28 or more games last year. Departures began to stockpile in the form of transfers in terms of both the lineup — such as Stephen Hrustich going to Michigan and Alex Calarco heading to Maryland — as well as the pitching staff — which lost Ben Grable (Indiana), Sam Garewal (Stanford) and David Utagawa (UC Irvine).

In other words, it might be natural for Northwestern fans to peruse the team’s roster and not immediately recognize much of anyone; after all, the team welcomes in 18 newcomers. In some ways, NU’s players believe that a reset of personnel can help the program attempt to overcome the structural and cultural qualms that befell it last year.

“If I’m being honest, I’m human, so it comes in my head at times. Trust issues are definitely there,” Livermore said. “For guys that are coming in and never even were part of it, it’s not very hard for them to think about it. Honestly, those guys helped the guys that were here forget about it, because it’s completely behind us now.”

After Greenspan was introduced as NU’s next head coach, the team did experience positive roster developments via retention. Sophomores such as Owen McElfatrick, Trent Liolios and Marty Kaplan elected not to leave via the portal, something which struck a chord with older players.

“Those guys are huge to this team,” Bianchina said. “They’re only sophomores, but they play a big leadership role in how this team goes about the business.”

When projecting anchors of his lineup, Greenspan posited starting Bianchina at third, McElfatrick — who “made some major jumps” — at second and Livermore at short. On top of that, he mentioned Bennett Markinson and Lorenzo Rios “doing the bulk” of work at catcher, plus Liolios and Sonny Rao playing first. In the outfield, expect Tyler Ganus, Griffin Arnone, Griffin Mills and Jackson Freeman to feature prominently.

The Wildcats’ pitching staff has been a deep-seated flaw for much of recent memory, including posting a dreadful 8.53 team ERA last year. In fact, NU pitchers haven’t amassed a collective ERA under 5.00 since 2015 (excluding the shortened 2020 campaign). Under the auspices of new pitching coach Ben Keizer, purple-and-white hurlers will aim to right the ship — namely first-year Garrett Shearer, Nolan Morr, Luke Benneche, Matt McClure, Jack Dyke and Drew Dickson.

Regarding season goals, both Livermore and Bianchina emphasized winning at a higher clip, with the latter discussing making the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in seven seasons. Although Greenspan noted those are ultimate intentions of his at Northwestern, the Wildcats’ new skipper — a self-anointed “overly process-oriented guy” — is prioritizing setting a blueprint rather than fixating on accomplishments in Year One.

“Establish a culture, build a foundation that is something that, guys on this team, when they look back and they say, ‘Wow. We were really part of something special in getting this program to where it is today,’” Greenspan said about his expectations. “I try not to get too caught up in results. You control what you can control.

“Obviously, you want to make the Big Ten Tournament … and you want to go to Omaha. If you’re playing Power Five college baseball, you want to do all those things. The focus has to be on what’s going to get you there. That’s what I have to talk about with this team, much more so than the end result.”