Why it’s not time to panic after Northwestern basketball’s bitter, and controversial, loss at Rutgers

As Northwestern entered a cat fight with Rutgers Thursday night in Piscataway, the lineup the Wildcats trotted onto the floor with mere minutes left in the game is not something Chris Collins likely ever saw coming in 2023-24.

Of course, Boo Buie would be out there — he played another ho-hum 39 minutes. But joining him for much of the evening were Brooks Barnhizer, Matthew Nicholson, Nick Martinelli, Luke Hunger, Justin Mullins and Jordan Clayton.

That contingent is one that the Wildcats would watch in their Trienens Performance Center practice facility on a Tuesday afternoon, not one anyone could have imagined would be trying to maintain the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes in a hostile road environment.

Indeed, when starting guard Ryan Langborg was ejected for a Flagrant 2 call — one which still boggles the mind as to how it was approved after a very long review — with over 10 minutes left in the first half, it became clear that an already Ty Berry-less Northwestern had that much less offensive firepower, and was inherently considerably worse.

It’s also why it’s hard to view Thursday’s result as anything but an anomaly in terms of circumstances, rather than a more deep-seated problem.

While Berry won’t suit up for the rest of 2024 due to meniscus surgery, how many more games can Collins expect to be without two of his five starters from November? Unless more erroneous Flagrant 2 calls are pulled out of a hat, the answer would be very close to zero barring another injury.

Down Langborg, Buie tried his best to orchestrate a one-man show. The guard, now just 19 points shy of breaking John Shurna’s program scoring record, posted a gaudy 17 in the first half. However, Rutgers homed in on No. 0 — who missed his final five shots, including the potential game-tying one — in large part because no other legitimately potent offensive threat was on the floor.

Granted, Mullins made his multi-faceted skillset clear. The Denver transfer, who hadn’t scored all season, added eight points and collected a thunderous four blocks. Yet, with Barnhizer making a porous four of his 15 attempts, Rutgers wasn’t truly preoccupied with anyone except for Buie.

Of course, no game is solely explained by questionable officiating, as much as fans (gesturing toward a state to the east in particular) want to believe it. Northwestern had 15 turnovers and, as alluded to earlier, shot just 11-of-36 removing Buie’s contributions. Two Rutgers runs of 10+ points in the second half were costly, as was surrendering a lead-shifting three to Aundre Hyatt after Barnhizer had tied the game with 1:20 to go.

At the same time, Northwestern was innately handicapped for 30 minutes of its game because of something it largely couldn’t control. When a team already this thin in depth becomes that much more scant, that’s virtually impossible to overcome, even with a player of Buie’s caliber.

In a more general sense, there isn’t much shame falling at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights, though 6-7 in Big Ten play, are 11-3 at home and have taken down Wisconsin and Nebraska in their building. On top of that, RU has won its last four games and might be heating up at a key time.

What is alarming, though, is that Collins’ bunch has come up empty in its last five road matchups, and yet was thoroughly in the mix to win as the clock wound down in all five. Northwestern hasn’t emerged victorious away from home since Jan. 10 at Penn State, and not even a Rutgers team tied for seventh in the conference proved a solution to that issue.

With just six games left in the regular season, NU has three matchups in incredibly tough venues in Assembly Hall, XFINITY Center and Breslin Center. Sitting at eight Big Ten wins already, there’s certainly a sense that the Wildcats could make the big dance by just sweeping their home competition. However, going 0-3 at Indiana, Maryland and Michigan State would not just diminish seeding potential, but also raise alarm heading into neutral-site contests in mid-to-late March.

The good news: Northwestern still has a 63.9% chance of reaching March Madness, according to Bart Torvik. The ‘Cats’ accomplishments — two wins over top-10 teams, plus sitting 49th in KenPom and 60th in NET — haven’t yet faded, and should still help propel them to a second straight tourney berth.

Yes, the away struggles are becoming a more tangible concern, heightening NU’s game in Bloomington on Sunday. A second straight loss would shift the Wildcats that much closer to the hellish portal to the bubble.

But as long as Langborg plays 11 minutes in Northwestern’s six final games, one has to expect that this team has enough ammunition to both compete and win — and do enough to stay afloat on the voyage to second straight tournament.