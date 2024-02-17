Rapid Recap: Northwestern trounced by Minnesota 88-63

Minneapolis has not been kind to Northwestern basketball.

Northwestern (8-17, 3-11 B1G) was soundly defeated by Minnesota (15-10, 5-9 B1G) 88-63 on Saturday afternoon. UMN shot over 55% from the field and led for all 40 minutes of the contest.

The Wildcats were led by Melannie Daley and Caileigh Walsh, each dropping 16 points. Maggie Pina also chipped in 11 points with three triples. For the Gophers, Grace Grocholski finished with 27 points after shooting 10-of-13 from the field.

Daley got scoring started, nailing her signature midrange jumper from just inside the arc. The hoop was looking especially big for Grocholski, who scored all of Minnesota’s first 13 points, going 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and 5-of-5 from the field in the first five minutes of play. Led by Grocholski, Minnesota took the game’s first wave of momentum, and led 25-20 by the end of the first. Both offenses were firing on all cylinders throughout the first quarter. The teams scored a combined 45 points in the first 10 minutes of play, shooting a combined 65% from the field.

While the Gophers maintained tremendous efficiency and a swift pace of play in the early going, Northwestern didn’t let them get too far out in front. Aided by strong interior defense from Paige Mott and Mercy Ademusayo, Northwestern kept right with its opponents on the offensive end.

Still, turnovers remained an issue for the ‘Cats. A couple of mishandlings and bad passes gave the red-hot Gophers more opportunities to score. They dropped 14 points off of turnovers in the first half, capping things off with a deep Grocholski three with less than a minute to head into the locker room up 42-33. Grocholski finished the first half with 18 points, failing to miss a single shot.

After halftime, the Gophers picked up right where they left off — another deep three to begin the second half. Once again, it was Grocholski converting on her fifth three of the game in transition.

Northwestern, on the other hand, started the half stone cold. The Wildcats didn't score in the second half until more than four minutes had passed — despite having many prior opportunities. They were unable to capitalize on a trip to the free throw line, nor on a three-on-two fast break that ended in an offensive foul. A steal-and-score from Minnesota guard Amaya Battle made the lead 14 halfway through the third quarter.

While Minnesota continued to excel on both sides of the floor, the ‘Cats lost the offensive flow that had kept them in the game. NU only scored 10 points the entire third quarter, 6 of which came at the charity stripe. With just 10 minutes left to play, the score was 67-43 in favor of Minnesota.

The first minute of the fourth was reminiscent of the action-packed first half — Northwestern and Minnesota traded deep three-pointers. The teams continued to trade punches, but it was too late, and the Golden Gophers sailed to an 88-63 victory.

Northwestern is back in action against Nebraska on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.