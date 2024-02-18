Predicting Northwestern men’s basketball’s floor and ceiling as March approaches

With six conference games remaining in the regular season, Northwestern appears to be on its way to a second consecutive March Madness bid. However, the road to March is much more arduous than it was only a matter of days ago, and the trajectory of this season has undoubtedly changed.

After suffering an injury against Nebraska last week, Chris Collins confirmed many people’s worst fear on Wednesday, declaring Ty Berry out for the season with a torn meniscus.

The ‘Cats have proven they can still win without Berry in the fold, as they clawed their way through a rock fight last Sunday against Penn State. His absence has already been felt through NU’s less-than-optimal shooting percentage of 31.7% from the field in that contest, coupled with a 37.5% clip from beyond the arc. A heartbreaking loss to Rutgers – a contest in which Northwestern once again struggled on the offensive end — further exposed this team’s problems and its poor résumé away from home. It has shown us that the remainder of this season will be challenging and that the lofty expectations placed upon this team may no longer stand.

Without Berry, NU’s season is still far from over, but it certainly changes the calculus regarding the floor and ceiling for this team’s performance. So, as circumstances have changed, let’s look at Northwestern’s floor and ceiling for this basketball season as the end nears ever closer.

The Floor: Missing the NCAA Tournament in devastating fashion

Let’s get the worst-case scenario out of the way first. As much of a lock as some have made March Madness seem, Northwestern has not clinched its spot. There are ways that this team misses out on the NCAA Tournament, and the potential scenario outlined below is the floor for what the remainder of this season may hold.

We’ll start this scenario by immediately handing Northwestern losses in all three of its remaining road contests. Given the context of recent road results and general trends in the Big Ten and across college basketball, I wouldn’t favor the ‘Cats against Indiana, Maryland or Michigan State. If NU can’t overcome Minnesota and Rutgers away from Welsh-Ryan Arena, don’t count on the results improving against stronger teams with a weakened roster.

Playing at Assembly Hall is always an added challenge, and while I might have given Northwestern fairly solid odds a couple of weeks back in my article ranking its remaining games, that sentiment has changed. Maryland and Michigan State away from home also won’t be easy contests and should add two more losses to NU’s record. The ‘Cats always seem to play close games on the road but never end on the right side of the scoreboard. If this team’s floor is to be its ultimate fate, expect that to remain the case.

As for the contests at home, I can’t give Northwestern three losses. This team is simply too good when playing at the Welsh, and a loss in every game isn’t a genuine possibility, even a remote one. The ‘Cats should handle business against Michigan, but Iowa and Minnesota are potential trap games. Iowa – currently one of the best offensive teams in college basketball under Fran McCaffrey — knows how to score points and could catch Northwestern off guard if given the opportunity. Minnesota is a significantly different squad than the Hawkeyes, but a win against the ‘Cats already this season means the Golden Gophers can certainly do it again in the regular season finale under particular circumstances. With finals week beginning two days after this game, it’s certainly possible that students will be too occupied in the library on that Saturday night to take a study break and cheer on the ‘Cats.

If Northwestern loses five out of its final six, as I have outlined, it will miss out on a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament it currently positions itself to earn. Without the protection of the double-bye, this team is immediately vulnerable and could miss out on March Madness entirely. An early loss in Minneapolis – which could undoubtedly happen without the typical Welsh-Ryan home crowd behind this team – wouldn’t seal Northwestern’s fate but would make qualifying for the tournament a tall order.

The Ceiling: Overcoming the roadblocks and making it to the Sweet 16

Color me surprised if Northwestern makes it this far, but it’s surely possible if this team can get into a groove. If there’s one thing we know about the 2023-24 Wildcats, it’s that they can play up to competition at home and always put up a fight regardless of opponent. Unfortunately for this team, there isn’t any competition to play up to at home left on the schedule, but the ‘Cats can make up for the lack of opportunities at home by boosting their résumé away from the Welsh.

For this scenario, we can assume that Northwestern wins all its remaining games at home —given the three opponents it is slated to face, that shouldn’t be terribly difficult. I’ll apply the logic that if home games against Purdue and Illinois are winnable, Michigan, Iowa, and Minnesota should be slam-dunk victories.

As it always seems for this team, the trouble emerges on the road. I will be reasonable and say that NU won’t win all of its remaining road games because that simply isn’t going to happen. With three challenging games, the ‘Cats will lose at least one, two and could lose all of them; however, NU is good enough to eke out a victory or even two.

If the ‘Cats secure a top-four seed and a double bye, this team could compete for the conference title. Purdue and Illinois are winnable games, even if they will be much more difficult when played away from home. Wisconsin is also in a massive slide currently and should be a beatable opponent away from the Kohl Center. I wouldn’t bet on Northwestern leaving Minneapolis with a conference title, but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

In the tournament, this team can make it to the second week if it can uncover the success before Berry’s injury. A combination of efficient shooting and good defensive play makes this ‘Cats team dangerous against any opponent, especially for a team likely to be seeded in the 7-10 range. I could see Northwestern avenging its second-round exit to UCLA last season with a victory against a No. 1 or 2 seed in this tournament, but not getting much further than that.

We have seen massive surprises in this tournament before, but I don’t see NU having enough tricks up its sleeve to pull a rabbit out of a hat and make a run very deep into this tournament. A finish in the Sweet 16 would be a successful season for Northwestern, and I don’t think most ‘Cats fans would argue with that classification.