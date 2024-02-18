Northwestern’s 22-game winning streak comes to an end in South Bend

370 days, 22 games and 22 wins passed between Northwestern’s only loss last season and the first of this one.

No. 8 Notre Dame upset No. 1 Northwestern 14-10 on Friday, leaving the ‘Cats in an unfamiliar position as they struggled to keep possession.

NU quickly got out to a 3-0 lead off goals from Dylan Amonte, Scane and Erin Coykendall. Though that would be the only comfortable lead the Wildcats had. Over just 62 seconds with under two minutes on the clock, Madison Ahearn and Jackie Wolak tacked on one and two respectively to tie the score for the Fighting Irish. Graduate students Ahearn, Wolak and Kasey Choma are three of ND’s most valuable players and that was clearly on display.

In the second quarter, The ‘Cats managed to tie up the game three separate times on goals from Scane, Lindsay Frank and Coykendall, but they struggled to keep momentum

NU led in turnovers and trailed in draw controls in the first quarter but only by one each. In the second quarter, however, the ‘Cats had two more turnovers than the Irish and grabbed only three of six draws. That set the trend as overall, NU led in turnovers 21-to-15 but was ousted 8-to-2 on the draw.

The Irish carried an 8-6 lead into the third quarter and maintained that differential as ND added one to the score, and Taylor and Emerson Bohlig added two for NU.

Although Northwestern would take a one-goal lead in the fourth quarter starting off the scoring with two straight goals from Taylor and Sammy White, this was and had been Notre Dame’s game since the final minutes of the first quarter.

Notre Dame put up five straight goals with two from Wolak and one from Ahearn. The draw was a leading factor in this run, as the ‘Cats only notched one of eight. After White’s goal, NU won the draw but wasn’t able to capitalize. Then the next five belonged to ND, squandering hopes of a last-minute comeback.

A loss like this one seems unacceptable. But, it’s not. Being perfect for so long is impossible, but that is what Northwestern lacrosse has been. That is what it is. It is as close to perfection as there ever has been in this sport.

Northwestern is still finding its footing. Yes, Scane and Coykendall are back, but NU is also replacing Hailey Rhatigan and the target has never been bigger on the Tewaaraton’s back. Samantha Smith also can’t handle the entire load of the draw, and her younger sister, Maddy, is just getting acclimated.

Despite the loss, Kelly Amonte Hiller continues to see dynamic success all over the field. Taylor had two goals, two ground balls and three draw controls. White had a goal, two ground balls and two draw controls. Frank, the grad transfer from Richmond, has also adjusted well to Northwestern and has shown she has the potential to fill the void that Rhatigan left.

As for Molly Laliberty, this game only showcased her talent. She made ten saves, and her saves in the first quarter were a major factor in why it was tied at the end of the frame.

While Northwestern doesn’t know losing, it’s just the second game of the season.

The ‘Cats will look to get back to winning against Marquette on Monday and Colorado on Thursday.