Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern-Indiana: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Can the ‘Cats steal a road victory?

After another tough road loss against Rutgers, Northwestern looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Assembly Hall to take on Indiana. As we inch closer to Selection Sunday, here is everything you need to know prior to tipoff.

Game Information

Location: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Indiana)

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP

Betting Line

Indiana -2.5, O/U 137.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (season, meniscus); QUESTIONABLE: N/A

Indiana: OUT: G Xavier Johnson, G Jakai Newton, G Jordan Rayford (season) QUESTIONABLE: N/A

