Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern-Indiana: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

After another tough road loss against Rutgers, Northwestern looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Assembly Hall to take on Indiana. As we inch closer to Selection Sunday, here is everything you need to know prior to tipoff.
Game Information
Location: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Indiana)
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports
Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP
Betting Line
Indiana -2.5, O/U 137.5 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (season, meniscus); QUESTIONABLE: N/A
Indiana: OUT: G Xavier Johnson, G Jakai Newton, G Jordan Rayford (season) QUESTIONABLE: N/A
