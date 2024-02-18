Rapid Reaction: Northwestern captures crucial road victory in 76-72 win over Indiana

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Rutgers, Northwestern (18-8, 9-6 B1G) knocked off Indiana (14-11, 6-8 B1G) 76-72 for a crucial second conference road win of the season that kept Northwestern’s tournament hopes above water.

Ryan Langborg led the charge for Northwestern, tallying a season-high 26 points and six assists, while Nick Martinelli’s 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Matthew Nicholson’s first career double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds powered the ‘Cats to victory. Boo Buie, who only scored four points in the first half, turned it on late finishing with 14 points and three assists. Buie is now just four points away from tying John Shurna’s program record 2,038 career points.

For Indiana, Ke’lel Ware’s 22 points and 16 rebounds and Mackenzie Mgbako’s 20 points led the way for the Hoosiers.

Indiana got on the board first, with Malik Reneau spinning away from Martinelli and connecting on a mid-range baseline hook shot. After Buie tied the game at two thanks to a pair of makes from the charity stripe, Langborg gave the ‘Cats their first lead, nailing an in-rhythm right elbow jumper. Two possessions later and feeling confident, Langborg swished home a deep triple, putting the ‘Cats up 7-4 heading into the first media timeout.

The Hoosiers responded with Gabe Cupps beating Justin Mullins to the rack on a baseline drive for an easy finish. The next time down the court, Trey Galloway connected from three-point land, knotting the game at nine. Indiana kept the pressure up, with Mgbako forcing a foul on Blake Smith and converting one of two free throws to give Indiana a 10-9 lead into the under-12 timeout.

Sparked by two made Buie free throws for a Payton Sparks technical foul on Nicholson, the ‘Cats found their offensive legs. Looking to attack inside, Northwestern converted with a Nicholson dunk, a Brooks Barnhizer touch shot within two feet of the basket and two Martinelli free throws after getting fouled under the hoop. Even without Buie — who picked up his second foul on a push-off trying to get to the rim — the offense continued to flow, with Barnhizer swishing a corner triple, giving the ‘Cats a 20-14 advantage with 7:52 to go in the first half.

Indiana stuck around, with Ke’lel Ware fighting through contact from Blake Preston to cut the lead to four. After Langborg responded with a layup, Ware scored again, getting the hook shot to fall over the outstretched arm of Nicholson. But even with Buie still on the bench, Northwestern’s offense found success with another Langborg three and a patented Martinelli left-handed floater to push the Northwestern lead to eight.

Northwestern added to its cushion at the line with Smith going one of two — tallying his first points of the season — and Martinelli cashing in on a pair. Langborg continued to dish, this time dribbling inside and miraculously swinging to a wide open Nicholson for a two hand jam. The Hoosiers closed the gap, with an alley-oop to Ware and a rim-rocking slam from Anthony Walker, forcing Collins to call timeout with 1:33 to go in the half. A minute later, Langborg padded Northwestern’s lead, sprinting down the lane and using the glass for two. Buie checked back in with 11 seconds left in the half, heaving up a contested three that didn’t fall.

Nonetheless, in a first half that saw Buie play only eight minutes and Barnhizer 10 minutes, 20 combined points from Langborg and Martinelli paired with significant contributions from Smith, Mullins and Nicholson had the ‘Cats up 34-26 at the break.

Indiana started the second half the same as it started the first — going to Reneau. Reneau’s and-one lefty hook-shot paired with a Mgbako score at the cup closed the lead to three. Mgbako continued to attack the rim, forcing Barnhizer’s third foul and nailing both of his free throws to get the Hoosiers within one.

The ‘Cats calmed the storm with a Nicholson put-back tip and two Langborg free throws to make it a five point affair. Nicholson added defensively too, stepping up to force a missed dunk from Galloway. When Ware sent the Indiana faithful into uproar with another alley-oop from Galloway, Nicholson responded, smashing home a slam to give the ‘Cats a 40-35 lead at the under-16 timeout.

Mgbako had the answer, getting Indiana within two off an open corner-three. Langborg countered with a three of his own keeping it a two possession game. Two Reneau scores at the rim made it 43-42, but a Martinelli triple in front of the Northwestern bench momentarily shushed the Indiana crowd. The back and forth nature continued with Mgbako going one of two from the line, only for Martinelli to tally two more thanks to a Ware goaltend.

Ware continued to impact the game, scoring two more from inside the paint, but Northwestern’s ball movement put the ‘Cats back on the front foot. A Martinelli dish to Langborg ended in another three, and Buie and Langborg assisted Nicholson jams on back-to-back possessions, putting Northwestern up 55-45 with 9:47 to go.

After missing his first eight shots from the field, Buie spontaneously ignited, sinking a stepback wing three to push the lead to 11. After an almost two minute scoreless drought for both teams, Buie struck again, nailing another stepback from the same spot for a 61-47 Northwestern advantage with 6:36 left. Feeling confident, Agent Zero attacked converting on a floater in tight for two more.

But with 4:35 to go, Cupps made things interesting, nailing a triple to trim the Northwestern lead to 11. Moments later, CJ Gunn added two free throws snipping Northwestern’s advantage to single digits heading into the under-four timeout. A Martinelli flagrant sent Galloway to the stripe for two free throws. Making one of two, Galloway got a floater to fall on the next possession closing the gap to six. Even with Mgbako getting Indiana within five thanks to another one for two trip to the line, Barnhizer cushioned Northwestern’s lead drawing a foul and making both from the stripe. On Northwestern’s next offensive possession, Nicholson converted on a second-chance hook shot inside to put Northwestern up nine with 1:36 to go.

After Ware sliced the lead to seven thanks to two more free throws, Cupps intentionally fouled Buie who sank one of two free throws to put Northwestern up eight. But the Hoosiers continued to show life, this time with Mgbako canning a triple to make it a five point game. Langborg added two more on free throws, but another Ware alley-oop, a one-for-two trip to the line for Buie, and a Ware second-chance layup, cut the difference to four with 26 seconds to go. Even with Ware adding two more inside and Mgbako getting another three to drop, Northwestern’s late game free throw shooting was stellar with Langborg’s four made free throws in the game’s last 25 seconds. Barnhizer sunk the final dagger from the stripe with five seconds left, which was too much for the Hoosiers to overcome.

Trying to reach the 10 win mark in conference play against Michigan, the ‘Cats will be back in action Thursday from Welsh-Ryan Arena at 8 p.m. CT.