Tennis: Women sweep homestand, men trounced In Tennessee

If the last two weekends of Northwestern tennis had been momentum-building for the men and disappointing for the women, this one marked a stark reversal in course.

Back in the comfort of the Combe Tennis Center, women’s tennis (7-3) went 3-0 against a series of unranked opponents, while men’s tennis (5-8) was easily put to the sword not once, but twice on a road trip to Tennessee.

The action in Evanston started Friday night with the women taking on Marshall (9-4). The doubles point was the closest portion of the match, as No. 1 pairing Justine Leong and Christina Hand went down 6-0, forcing the other two teams to stage a comeback. Sydney Pratt and Elisa Van Meeteren won 6-4 at No. 2, before No. 3 pairing Maria Shusharina and Britany Lau dramatically claimed the point with a 7-6 (4) victory.

The singles was largely smooth sailing for Northwestern. Pratt at No. 5 and Hand at No. 3 made light work of the Thundering Herd, winning 6-1, 6-3 and 6-2, 7-5, respectively. Shusharina, who was recently relegated to the No. 2 spot after spending time as the ‘Cats’ top player earlier in the season, raced through the first and third sets of her match after a small blip in the second — her 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 victory clinched the match for NU. Leong at No. 1, Kiley Rabjohns at No. 4 and Neena Feldman at No. 6 all finished their wins, earning Northwestern a clean 7-0 sweep.

The most enthralling spectacle of the weekend came on Sunday afternoon, with Ivy League outfit Brown (4-5) coming to town. Seeking to avoid a repeat of the nail-biting doubles point versus Marshall, head coach Claire Pollard switched up her pairings. Feldman, who hadn’t played competitive doubles for almost a month, was thrown in at No. 1 alongside Leong, while Hand partnered Pratt at No. 2.

The change proved a masterstroke, as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams demolished their opponents, including Leong and Feldman taking down Brown’s nationally ranked pairing (34th) of Phoebe Peus and Lindsey Hofflander, 6-1. The third match went unfinished, but notably featured Lau, a graduate transfer who previously spent four years with Brown.

While Northwestern wrapped up the doubles point without much of a fuss, the same could not be said for the singles. The match was consistently close across the six courts, with each team taking three of the first sets. Pratt, having moved up a spot from Marshall to No. 4, was first to finish, dispatching Vivian Miller 6-0, 6-4. Brown quickly pulled one back through Dani Ben-Abraham, who beat Rabjohns 6-2, 6-4 at No. 5.

Though NU held a 2-1 lead at that point, none of the four remaining matches were firmly in their grasp, as the two players who had won the first set — Shusharina at No. 2 and Feldman at No. 6 — were locked in extremely tight second sets. However, the ‘Cats did quite literally have one trick up their sleeve.

At No. 3 singles, Christina Hand found herself down 6-3, 3-0 to Gabby Soliman, and was clearly struggling with an injury to her right wrist area; she had received a medical timeout near the end of the first set and was wearing a protective sleeve down the lower portion of her right arm. Unable to serve properly or hit topspin forehands, Hand channeled her inner Monica Niculescu, resorting to exclusively slicing forehands and hitting underarm serves. Remarkably, it worked.

Soliman tactically struggled to make her wounded opponent uncomfortable, rarely going for winners when returning Hand’s underarm serves. On some points, Hand had Soliman on a string, mixing in dropshots with aggressive backhands and charges to the net. Though Soliman found a way to weather Hand’s initial charge and serve for the match at 5-4 in the second, Hand persisted and stormed back to win the set 7-5.

Meanwhile, Leong had fallen to Peus at No. 1, but Feldman finished off her match at No. 6, giving Northwestern a 3-2 lead. Shusharina dropped the second to Ali Benedetto at No. 2, which put both remaining matches early in the third set at the time of Feldman’s win.

After a crucial hold at deuce down 0-1, Shusharina reeled off six straight games en route to a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 win that clinched the overall victory for the ‘Cats. Even with the match no longer riding on Hand, her court still had the feel of a major event, with both sets of players crowding around to cheer their teammates on. Perhaps against her own best interests, Hand soldiered on to the very last point, eventually wearing Soliman down in a third set tiebreak. Her 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory might not have been technically the decisive factor for Northwestern on the day, but it will live long in the memory of everyone who was there to witness it.

Just hours later, the players were back in action on those very same courts, this time for a much more straightforward contest against Northern Illinois. With the same doubles pairings from the afternoon, Hand and Pratt won 6-1 at No. 2, while Shusharina and Lau bageled their opponents at No. 3 to earn the doubles point for the ‘Cats.

Hand and Feldman were both rested for the singles, but the players who stepped in did not miss a beat. In fact, Lau at No. 6 and Jennifer Riester at No. 5 were the first two to finish, winning 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-1 respectively. Shusharina wrapped up the job with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 2 that concluded her perfect singles weekend. The other tree matches went unfinished with a weekend sweep already in the bag for Northwestern.

Men’s tennis had no such luck in its first road trip of February. Against Middle Tennessee State (7-5) on Friday evening, the ‘Cats came up short in every department. The doubles point went narrowly the way of the Blue Raiders after NU’s No. 1 pairing of Gleb Blekher and Felix Nordby lost 7-5 in the deciding set.

Presley Thieneman was notably elevated to the No. 1 singles spot after earning Big Ten Men’s Tennis Player of the Week the previous week, but could not continue his winning form against the 18th-ranked college player in the country, Leo Raquin, losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. That match clinched MTSU’s win after Greyson Casey at No. 5 and Chad Miller at No. 6 were both downed in straight sets. The three remaining matches did not finish.

Northwestern drew blanks yet again facing Vanderbilt (8-2) on Sunday afternoon. All three doubles sets were absolute thrashings, with NU not winning more than a game in any of them. Thieneman went down at the top singles spot again, losing to Danil Panarin 6-2, 6-3. Blekher, the team’s previous No. 1 player, couldn’t find his best level playing a spot down and lost 6-4, 6-3. After winning the first set, Nordby quickly surrendered the next two at No. 4, ending all hopes of a Wildcat victory. The other three matches did finish and all went in the Commodores’ win column.

Men’s tennis will be looking to bounce back from a humbling weekend when they travel to Harvard next Sunday, in a rematch of a matchup they lost 4-0 in January. Women’s tennis is back on the road next weekend with a two-match slate against Kansas and Arkansas. Both teams have just three non-conference games left before the Big Ten season gets underway.