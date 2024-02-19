Softball: Inclement weather keeps ‘Cats off the field at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational

After a 4-1 start to the season, Northwestern traveled to Clearwater, Florida for its next set of games this past weekend. The ‘Cats had five games on deck, including three games against ranked opponents that would have put this young Northwestern team to the test. Despite all the hype for an exciting slate of games, the weather gods had other plans, coating central Florida in rain, causing the latter three games of the weekend to be canceled.

In the Wildcats’ two unaffected contests, the bats were alive, pouring on 31 runs in 12 innings of play. But despite the offensive fireworks, Northwestern came out of the weekend 1-1, moving the defending Big Ten champs to 5-2 on the season. It’s certainly disappointing to miss out on the chance to see how Northwestern stacks up against No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Texas, but there should be plenty of opportunities for high-leverage games going forward. That said, with only two games to cover, let’s break the usual format and zoom in on the biggest storylines from each game.

LSU 13, Northwestern 12

Ranked 12th in the nation coming into the contest, LSU marked the first true checkpoint for this year’s Northwestern team to prove that it can compete with anyone in the country. To a certain degree, the ‘Cats passed that test, hanging around in a highly-competitive game. Yet, it’s hard to overlook the fact that Northwestern should have won this game — it’s closer to an unacceptable loss than a moral victory.

Blown leads (twice!)

After a Hannah Cady three-run blast in the first inning and a Riley Grudzielanek two-run homer in the second, Northwestern jumped out to a comfortable 5-0 lead. It didn’t take the Tigers long to claw back, tagging three runs on the board in the bottom of the second, and claiming a 7-5 lead by the end of the fourth.

However, the ‘Cats showed resilience when they added two runs in the fifth and five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 12-8 lead, needing only six outs to put the game away. LSU immediately responded with a grand slam to tie the game in the sixth, and after a scoreless frame by Northwestern’s offense, LSU was able to complete the comeback with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

Defensive miscues

Although the offense did its part, putting up a dozen runs on the scoreboard, it was Northwestern’s defense, somewhat surprisingly, that let the team down. In the circle, none of Ashley Miller, Grudzielanek or Renae Cunningham had particularly memorable days, although Grudzielanek looked the best of the three.

Despite an imperfect day of pitching, Northwestern still had every opportunity to win this game, but consistently shot itself in the foot with errors in the field, totaling a whopping five on Friday afternoon. In the second inning, a Hannah Cady throwing error kept the inning alive, and with two outs, Maci Bergeron launched a three-run homer. In the third, a Miller throwing error allowed Ciara Briggs to reach base, and an Izzy Cunnea fielding error allowed her to advance down the base path. Shortly after, Briggs waltzed home on a wild pitch from Miller. In the sixth, Briggs reached base to start the inning on another fielding error from Cady.

Two at-bats later, another error, this one by Kansas Robinson, loaded the bases for the eventual game-knotting grand slam.

By my count, that’s six runs surrendered by Northwestern solely on account of errors. The defense will have to clean up to compete with teams of LSU’s quality.

Northwestern 19, Georgia Tech 6 (Final/5)

Hey! That score is more like it. Georgia Tech is a pretty good team, but the ‘Cats cruised in this one, accentuated by a nine-run fifth inning that dotted the exclamation point on a Northwestern win.

Starting hot

Northwestern started strong after the crushing LSU loss, putting up a three-spot in the top of the first thanks to RBI from Cady and Emma Raye. A wild pitch brought Angela Zedak home, and the trend of hot starts for the ‘Cats continued. Northwestern has plated at least one run in the first inning in all seven of its games so far this season and is outscoring opponents 13-3 in opening frames. When extended to the first two innings, Northwestern is outscoring opponents 23-9. If this team can avoid playing with deficits, it allows for a lot more lineup creativity and, of course, drastically increases Northwestern’s winning chances.

Second-year jumps?

We already chronicled Kansas Robinson’s eye-popping numbers after last weekend’s games, but two other sophomores displayed their elevated level of play against Georgia Tech. Kelsey Nader went 3-4 at the plate on Saturday morning, smacking a home run and a double. Nader, who spent her freshman year in right field, recorded five putouts at her new spot at first base.

Bridget Donahey, who struggled at the plate in her freshman campaign, was sensational on Saturday, launching a home run of her own while also drawing three walks to record a total of 4 RBI. Donahey’s season average is still nothing to write home about, but a .476 OBP paired with stellar play at shortstop has made it clear that she’s taken a sophomore leap.

Weekend Awards:

Weekend MVP: I know I harped on some of the (uncharacteristic) defensive struggles, but Hannah Cady (4-7, 2B, HR, HBP, 7 RBI) was lights out at the plate this weekend. She’s the clear-cut choice.

Best play: Bases loaded, full count, two outs. First-year pitcher (Riley Grudzielanek) to first-year catcher (Emma Raye) — the future is bright in Evanston.

First-year shoutout: How about utility player Signe Dohse, who singled in her first career at-bat on Saturday? Talk about a debut!

Ethan’s favorite NU softball thing he saw this weekend: I’ll admit it, as much as I love this year’s team, the 2023 squad will always get me amped. So any time ESPN’s crew cut away to show former shortstop Maeve Nelson in attendance, I was smiling ear-to-ear.

That’ll do it for this week’s softball recap. Barring any more rain cancellations (knock on wood), Northwestern will be back this weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California to take on UCLA, LMU, San Diego and Oregon State.