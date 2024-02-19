Even with imperfections and unusual contributors, Northwestern finds a way to go 1-0

How does one even begin trying to interpret a game that saw: Blake Smith play more first-half minutes than Boo Buie, Matt Nicholson bury a jump shot and Northwestern win while shooting 16 percentage points lower than its opponent?

With all that in mind, it might be easy to look at the final score and write this game off as an upside-down, topsy-turvy anomaly (which it absolutely was). After all, Northwestern finally landed that coveted second conference road win, a feat that has been something of this team’s white whale since the matchup against Penn State almost six weeks ago. A win is a win — who cares how weird the game might have been?

But perhaps, there’s value in parsing out why this game took on such an irregular shape, because, yes, a win is a win, but this game unveiled some new features and puzzling trends that could be significant for the Wildcats long-term.

The natural place to start is Ryan Langborg, who was nothing short of sensational on Sunday. He paced all scorers, tying a career-best 26 points while adding six assists and zero turnovers. With Buie and Brooks Barnhizer both struggling to make shots, the Princeton transfer took matters into his own hands.

After Ty Berry’s season-ending injury, much of the talk around this team centered around the fact that without Berry’s perimeter shot-making, NU’s ceiling was lower. That is still probably true, but if you’re looking for a candidate who could mirror that heat check ability, Langborg is prime suspect number one.

Despite Langborg stealing the show, the biggest development for Northwestern’s long-term prospects is the emergence of Matt Nicholson. The big man has been showing signs of a major leap over the past few games, but this was the contest where he put it all together. The senior dropped 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and corralled an eye-popping 16 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. In addition, Nicholson added two blocks and two steals, contributing on both ends of the floor. This very well may have been the best performance of Nicholson’s career. After an admittedly slow start to the season, so much so that Chris Collins removed him from the starting five, No. 34 looks like a completely different player since being reinserted in the starting lineup.

With the unabashedly positive aspects already mentioned, it’s worth mentioning some aspects of Sunday’s game that fell into the grey area — most notably, Boo Buie, who well into the second half, looked completely out of rhythm. On a day that could have crowned him Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer, it almost turned into a nightmare for Buie, who struggled from the floor.

Not reaching the scoring record against Indiana is perfectly fine — it will set up an amazing moment on Thursday against Michigan when Buie inevitably collects the five points he needs to sit atop Northwestern’s record books. The bigger cause of concern is the way we’ve seen defenses continue to ramp up their aggression against Buie — sending two guys to meet him before he can even drive inside the arc. It’s by no means a “recipe” to stop Buie (there is no such thing), but Northwestern’s leader has been flummoxed by this pressure at times and has looked mortal in Northwestern’s recent contests.

Perhaps even more concerning is the offensive output of Brooks Barnhizer. Barnhizer was expected to be the team’s number-two scorer and is needed even more with Berry’s injury. On Sunday, Barnhizer was just 2-of-9 and got into foul trouble early. After a ten-game stretch where Barnhizer shot over 55% from the floor, Barnhizer has gone ice-cold over the last three games, converting at just a 23% clip. That time frame is no coincidence either, as it perfectly coincides with the three full games Barnhizer has played since Berry’s injury.

Without the threat of the Big Ten’s best three-point shooter, Northwestern’s spacing has been off. As a result, Barnhizer is receiving more attention from defenses, creating fewer open lanes and looks. With him also acting as the team’s primary rebounder, drawing the toughest defensive matchup and playing the second-most minutes in the Big Ten, it’s reasonable to wonder if too much is being put on his shoulders.

Of course, that is all speculation. Here’s what is concrete: Northwestern won a crucial away game in a conference that has been unreasonably difficult to win on the road. Were the final few minutes maddening as the defense couldn’t buy a stop, resulting in the game being far too close for comfort? Yes, absolutely. But Northwestern thoroughly outplayed Indiana, giving up only three turnovers and snagging 14 offensive rebounds, a large reason why the Hoosiers only led for one minute and 33 seconds of the game, never leading by more than two points, back in the opening seconds when the score sat at 2-0.

Without Ty Berry, Northwestern is going to have to win games in unconventional ways. This time it was a Langborg-Nicholson combo simultaneously delivering their best performances of the season. Maybe next time it will be a defensive slugfest, the Nick Martinelli show or Boo Buie scoring 100% of the team’s points. Honestly, who knows? At the end of the day, the only stat that matters is 1-0. And on Sunday, Northwestern went 1-0.