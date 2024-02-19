Northwestern baseball shows some fire in its first series of the season against Tulane

The ‘Cats traveled all the way down to a much warmer New Orleans to open their season this weekend against Tulane. We got our first look at the new 2024 roster, as well as new head coach Ben Greenspan. It was series where Northwestern showed its warts, but also flashed some spunk at times.

The first game featured Northwestern starting pitcher Nolan Morr, who was the most obvious “stock up” in this series. The sophomore pitched six innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits. For a guy who finished last season with a 12.81 ERA, that’s a significant improvement.

The Wildcats jumped on the Green Wave early in the contest, benefiting from a Trent Liolios bloop hit in the first that allowed them to score two. Morr was solid in the bottom of the frame, and then the offense tacked on another run in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

After that, things held right there until the eighth inning when Northwestern finally broke the game open, as it scored two more scrapy runs on a fielder’s choice and a sac fly. The ‘Cats would go on to win it 9-0, capping off an almost unbelievably positive first game of the year.

Oregon transfer Tyler Ganus led off for NU in game one. He had three hits and three RBIs in his Northwestern debut. Trent Liolios was also 2-for-5 in this one with two RBIs.

On Saturday, things took a turn for the worse. Matt McClure took the mound for Northwestern coming off a season in which he started 13 games and pitched to a 6.71 ERA. Unlike Morr, he seemed to look similar in his first outing of 2024.

McClure stumbled right out of the gates, allowing three earned runs in four innings before Jack Dyke replaced him. Dyke allowed three more runs and the deficit proved to be insurmountable for the ‘Cats, who fell 6-2, and failed to build off the previous night’s victory.

Vincent Bianchina, Northwestern’s two-hitter, was the most productive member of the lineup, driving in a run and going 2-for-4. Peter Michael and Colin Dowdle also both pitched well for the road team down the stretch.

If game one was encouraging and game two was depressing, then game three was somewhere in the middle. The series finale on Sunday had a lot of scoring, and some big-time runs.

Northwestern sent Luke Benneche to the mound to square off against Green Wave starter Will Clements. Benneche was 0-8 with an 11.48 ERA last season, so a high scoring affair wasn’t all that shocking.

Just like in game one, the ‘Cats jumped out to an early lead, this time stretching it to 5-0 by the top of the fourth. Everyone was knocking in runs. Tony Livermore, Bennett Markinson (2), Liolios and Owen McElfatrick all drove in runs for Northwestern early in the rubber match.

That’s when Benneche lost his shutout, allowed two runs, and was removed from the contest by Greenspan. Relievers Cole Mascott and Kyle Potthoff were assisted by a disastrous Tony Livermore error in letting the Green Wave tie up the ballgame by the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, though, Lorenzo Rios doubled to right, which drove in a run to take the lead for Northwestern, and then Ganus chipped in with an RBI single to make it 7-5. Then a familiar face, Liolios, took to the mound in the bottom of the eighth. Things didn’t go well.

One of the more fun aspects of college baseball is the fact that insanely big innings seem to happen way more often than in the pros. One of those happened in the bottom of the eighth for Tulane. It put up a seven-spot on Liolios and Michael, his reinforcements. The Green Wave took a commanding 12-7 lead heading into the final frame.

Despite essentially being buried, Northwestern still pushed two more runs across the plate in a last-ditch attempt with three outs to work with. The ‘Cats lost 12-9, finishing up an opening weekend of highs and lows with a 1-2 record.

They’ll be back in action on Friday in Durham, North Carolina to take on the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils.