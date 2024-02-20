What went wrong for Northwestern lacrosse at Notre Dame?

Northwestern lacrosse was handed its first loss since February 2023 on Friday, falling 14-10 to Notre Dame in a game that felt much more lopsided than the score made it seem.

A loss feels like a much bigger deal than usual when a team is coming off a 22-game winning streak that spanned two seasons. But Notre Dame is also a strong team that recently moved up to No. 2 in the IWCLA polls. It’s always better to lose early on in the season and learn from mistakes than to suffer a bad loss in the postseason. After all, Northwestern lost its’ very first game last season and went on to win the national championship. Here are some key takeaways for the ‘Cats to improve on.

Draw Struggles

When Northwestern faced Notre Dame last season, draws were already an issue. The Fighting Irish dominated the circle early and prevented the Wildcats from scoring opportunities. However, this problem was more severe on Friday.

Northwestern only won eight draw controls compared to Notre Dame’s 20, with Mary Kelly Doherty and Kelly Denes picking up six and eight respectively for their team. It got especially bad in the fourth quarter, as NU claimed just one of eight draws.

Goalkeeper Molly Laliberty held her own, tallying ten saves and holding Notre Dame scoreless for stretches that lasted as long as 13 minutes. However, she alone couldn’t stop the pressure that the Irish were constantly putting on Northwestern’s defense.

Notre Dame is one of the best draw teams in the country, finishing third in the nation for draw controls per game (17.48) and second for draw control percentage (0.623) last season. But the Wildcats need to beat the best to be the best, and learning from their mistakes against a draw-circle powerhouse will most certainly help them come tournament time.

Turnover Galore

A problem bigger than draw controls was that it seemed like whenever Northwestern got the ball, it would turn it over immediately and put more burden on its defense. A more subdued version of this problem occurred when the Wildcats faced Syracuse and the Orange scored following six of NU’s 13 turnovers. But the issue was much more prevalent last Friday when Northwestern committed a whopping 21 turnovers — the most that the team tallied in one game since it had 24 against Arizona State in February 2022.

Out of those 21 turnovers, five of them resulted in Notre Dame goals on the very next possession. But perhaps a more telling statistic is that 17 of those turnovers came less than a minute after the Wildcats gained possession of the ball — a phenomenon that is already very hard to come by when the Fighting Irish are dominating on the draw.

As stated before Friday’s match, Northwestern’s offense is the team’s strongest aspect, and the ball needs to be in its sticks as much as possible. When that offense loses the ball, it’s essentially self-destruction.

A prime example of this came with around ten minutes left in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats led 10-9, gaining a lead for the first time since the first quarter. At that point in the game, Notre Dame had missed five consecutive shots (with Laliberty saving three), and Northwestern won a rare draw control. However, graduate student Erin Coykendall shot the ball right from the jump (a problem that a lot of attackers had) and missed, giving Notre Dame back the ball immediately and enabling the start of its’ 5-0 scoring run to cap off the game.

Games against Syracuse and Notre Dame showed that Northwestern cannot be the best-attacking unit in the nation if that offense can’t hold on to the ball. For the Wildcats to live up to its full potential, the turnovers need to be diminished.

What’s Next?

The Wildcats bounced back on Monday to beat a struggling Marquette team 21-3, dominating on the draw and in overall possession. They will travel to play Colorado on Thursday but will face a massive challenge next week when they take on No. 1 Boston College, the team NU beat to claim the title.