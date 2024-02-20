Northwestern basketball Director of Operations Chris Lauten talks logistics, personal and program growth

Chris Lauten doesn’t attend Northwestern basketball’s on-court practice sessions and openly refers to himself as the seventh and final member of the Wildcats’ coaching staff. And yet, he still hears his name announced before every home game — because he’s played arguably as crucial a role as anyone affiliated with the team’s resurgence the last two seasons.

Lauten, who arrived in Evanston before the 2013 season, wears more hats than could realistically fit on one’s head. From travel coordination to determining food selections for players to helping craft NU’s schedule, the team’s director of operations has his fingers involved in virtually every area of the program — a responsibility he approaches meticulously.

“In my role, I’m always sort of looking one day, one week, one month, six months ahead,” Lauten told Inside NU.

Every morning at 10 a.m., Lauten convenes with head coach Chris Collins and the remainder of the team’s staff to outline the day’s schedule. On top of that, Lauten tries to be intentional about communicating with Collins — whom he called the program’s “CEO” multiple times — amid the intricacies of a hectic conference slate.

“Try and take advantage of when our off days are, meet with Coach and go through maybe some of the non-game prep items,” Lauten said, adding that he avoids those conversations either on gameday or the days sandwiching a matchup. “Strategically using our off days to work through program logistics, program operations, administration. Things that might be a couple days, weeks or months ahead for him.”

A major component of Lauten’s duties is the aforementioned nutrition. Working with Assistant Director of Performance Nutrition Lindsay Esposito, Lauten said the structure of sports performance is “night and day” relative to when he arrived. In terms of specifics, Lauten mentioned a pregame meal for games at Welsh-Ryan Arena, not to mention coordinating with other Big Ten operations officials to gauge top vendors. All in all, that’s determining ketchup or mustard for some 40-50 people, including Collins and Boo Buie, almost twice a week.

What specific restaurants are fueling the Wildcats’ third-place Big Ten standing? Per Lauten, Northwestern’s go-tos tend to be Bat 17, 10Q Chicken, Lou Malnati’s, Chick-fil-A and California Pizza Kitchen, plus Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Epic Burger, with which Buie has a “Boo Burger” NIL partnership, is “in the queue.”

Having witnessed seasons of under 10 total wins and continued disappointment, Lauten savors NU’s recent stint of success, calling the team’s NCAA Tournament trips in 2017 and 2023 the most special experiences of his career. While hesitant to attribute praise for his own work in turning around Northwestern basketball, Lauten believes that development in his role has helped overall results.

“When I first started, I was young, and I was inexperienced. Eleven years in now, I’m able to bring a level of experience and perspective into the conversation,” Lauten said. “I’ve been able to go through a personal level of growth. In its own ways, [it] reflects in different parts of our program — of our organization, how we run things, how we operate, what we stand for.”

It’s not a coincidence that Lauten ventured to Chicagoland as Collins did. Lauten worked as a student manager for Duke from 2003 until his graduation in 2008, the same frame in which Collins was an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff in Durham. Lauten, who knows Collins as well as almost anyone, stressed “great growth and evolution” for the reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year.

As an observer of Northwestern’s activity year-round, Lauten is especially attuned to years that have been formative in catalyzing the ‘Cats’ achievements, even if there were plenty of troughs.

“It’s not just something that happens on the hundredth blow of the rock. It’s all that goes before,” Lauten said, mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020-21, when Northwestern finished tied for 12th in the Big Ten.

Why have the Wildcats put themselves in the rarefied position of making consecutive trips to March Madness? For Lauten, the journeys of Buie, Ty Berry, Matthew Nicholson and other veterans mirrors those of Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey and players before — with an extra emphasis on unwavering loyalty and dedication.

“This most recent core, they have gutted it out,” Lauten said. “There is an ability, during tough times, to jump. I put so much credit at the feet of our players; working through the challenging times and staying committed to the mission.

“Those guys have done it the right way. To see, over these last two years, the crowd’s response to them, and their commitment to the process — that’s what I take incredible pride in.”

When Berry suffered a torn meniscus against Nebraska on Feb. 7, some shifted their expectations for the Wildcats in both their remaining regular-season slate and postseason aspirations. Without No. 3 — who will still be at home games and in the practice facility “shortly” — on the court, Northwestern has gone 2-1, something that isn’t a surprise to Lauten.

“When there have been doubts casted, we’ve almost been at our best,” Lauten said. “I fully expect our players, our staff, everyone in our program — from Coach through our managers — to be galvanized, and to do it for Ty.”

More fundamental questions loom for figures like Lauten about sustaining Northwestern’s winning. Lauten referred to playing in Allstate Arena in 2017-18 as “as taxing a puzzle” as he’s endured, but noted it wasn’t an excuse for a downturn. He feels that factors such as roster retention, the team’s coaching staff and raucous Welsh-Ryan atmospheres will be pivotal in avoiding another lengthy playoff absence.

For now, though, the focus for Lauten is squarely on what the final month of 2023-24 has to offer — especially on closing out a second straight year of meaningful late-season basketball being played in Evanston.

“Once February hits, there’s a different gear to the season. There’s an urgency that comes with the remaining weeks,” Lauten said. “We’re in a position to really make a special end to this year.”