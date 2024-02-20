Rapid Reaction: Northwestern women’s basketball can’t overcome first quarter, falls 75-50 to Nebraska

Another road trip, another loss.

Nebraska (18-9, 10-6 B1G) rode the wave of a dominant start to best Northwestern (8-18, 3-12 B1G) 75-50 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wildcats were ultimately unable to recover from a first quarter that saw them record just six points on 2-17 shooting, They did, however, compete well for the remainder of the game.

Nebraska was propelled by strong performances from two freshmen. Natalie Potts, who has already been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week six times, led the way with 18 points. Logan Nissley, whose star has risen in recent weeks, chipped in with 12 points on 4-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Star center Alexis Markowski also contributed heavily, recording her sixteenth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Maggie Pina and Hailey Weaver were the ‘Cats’ leading scorers with 12 and 11 respectively.

The game started slowly from an offensive standpoint with the two teams trading turnovers from the tip-off. A Pina corner three opened the scoring for Northwestern, but Nissley responded with two triples of her own for the Cornhuskers.

After a dry spell that saw nine straight missed field goals at both ends, Markowski scored consecutive baskets in the paint to give Nebraska a 10-3 lead heading into the first timeout.

The ‘Cats continued their cold shooting through the first quarter, not adding to their tally for nearly eight minutes and missing twelve straight attempts. Pina finally put an end to the drought with another three, but not before a 16-0 Nebraska run.

Callin Hake and Annika Stewart got in on the act from distance for the ‘Huskers, and four points from Darian White in the closing stages of the first quarter gave them a 20-6 lead. All six points came from Pina.

Northwestern started the second quarter on a better note as Paige Mott converted on an and-one jumper. The ‘Cats appeared to increase the intensity of their defense and unsettled Nebraska for several possessions.

Before long, however, another Markowski finish and Nissley three put the ‘Huskers up 27-10. Northwestern then finally found some success from the midrange with Melannie Daley and Weaver each making a basket. Nissley responded with a fourth trey, getting herself to double-digit scoring in the first half.

In the final minutes of the half, both sides heated up offensively. Weaver nailed two shots to bring her total up to eight, while Jazz Shelley for Nebraska and Caroline Lau for Northwestern both got themselves on the scoreboard.

A Pina left-handed layup with three seconds remaining cut the Cornhusker lead to 35-23 at the half. The ‘Cats narrowly won the second quarter, outscoring Nebraska 17-15, after starting the game ice-cold from the field.

Coming out of the break, the two centers exchanged baskets, with Markowski finding more joy in the paint before Walsh recorded her first points of the night on a midrange jumper.

Potts then took over the ‘Husker offense, scoring thirteen points in five minutes and extending the Nebraska lead to 22 points — its largest of the game. Sandwiched between that run was another drained three from Pina, who continued to be NU’s most reliable offensive threat.

Northwestern finished the quarter strong, going on an 8-4 run courtesy of baskets from Daley, Weaver and Walsh. Nebraska led 56-38 heading into the fourth.

Potts continued her strong play into the fourth quarter, making her first triple of the day. Mott drew contact on two post-ups and scored five points early in the quarter.

Stewart shined for the ‘Huskers late on, making three baskets in the space of a minute. A Hake three-pointer with under two minutes to go brought the Nebraska lead to 75-49 as the ‘Cats’ resistance faded.

Northwestern is back in action on Saturday against Michigan (16-11, 7-8 B1G) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. You can watch the game on Big Ten Plus.