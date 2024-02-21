Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings, ninth edition: Ohio State stuns Purdue in Columbus

Get those brackets ready!

We’re officially less than a month away from Selection Sunday, and the Big Ten had no shortage of wild finishes this week. Let’s take a look at who’s sitting on top of the conference as the regular season starts to wind down.

1. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 23-3 (12-3 B1G)

Next game: vs. Rutgers

The Boilermakers lost their third game all season on Sunday, falling to Ohio State in Columbus 73-69. Zach Edey had another efficient performance, but the bench added just four points. Factor in 14 turnovers resulting in 22 points for the Buckeyes, and Purdue could not do enough to close a late deficit. Now sitting at No. 3 in the nation, the Boilermakers will look to return to form against Rutgers on Thursday evening.

2. No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 19-6 (10-4 B1G)

Next game: vs. Penn State

Illinois handled business on the road this week, taking down Maryland 85-80 on Saturday. Terrence Shannon Jr. continued his hot streak with a 27-point effort while Marcus Domask added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Despite being out-rebounded by five, the Fighting Illini still found a way to earn the win. They’ll look to pick up their third straight victory at Penn State on Wednesday.

3. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 18-8 (9-6 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan

At long last, a win on the road. The Wildcats took down Indiana 76-72 on Sunday, making it their first victory away from Evanston since Jan. 10 at Penn State. Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer combined for an abhorrent 5-of-23 from the field, but Ryan Langborg picked up the slack with a 26-point day. NU has to sort out its offense without Ty Berry, who is out for the rest of the season, ahead of its clash against the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday.

4. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 17-10 (9-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Ohio State

On their way to a perfect week after defeating Penn State and Michigan, the Spartans inexplicably dropped their third game to Iowa 78-71. Tom Izzo’s guys found themselves in a 12-point hole by halftime that they couldn’t climb out of. Then again, the Spartans are still 7-3 in their last 10 games. MSU will next face a galvanized Ohio State squad on Sunday afternoon in East Lansing.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 18-8 (8-7 B1G)

Next game: at Indiana

The Cornhuskers pleased the Lincoln crowd on Saturday with a confident 68-49 win over Penn State. Typically porous on defense, Nebraska allowed its second-fewest points in a single game all season. It was a needed win for their March chances, but the Cornhuskers will face a real test at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night.

6. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 18-9 (10-6 B1G)

Next game: at Indiana

The Badgers had an up-and-down week, falling to Iowa in overtime 88-86 before defeating Maryland at home 74-70. Against the Terrapins, the key to victory was at the free throw line — hitting an impressive 28-of-31 from the charity stripe. After a rough stretch to begin February, Wisconsin will attempt to continue its rebound with a road clash at Indiana.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 16-11 (8-8 B1G)

Next game: at Illinois

The Hawkeyes had an excellent week of basketball, taking down then-No. 20 Wisconsin in overtime and vanquishing Michigan State in East Lansing. Iowa has now won three of its last four games and will look to keep its hot streak alive heading into a road clash against Illinois on Saturday.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 16-9 (7-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Ohio State

The Golden Gophers had a solid week, holding their own against Purdue in an 84-76 loss and toppling Rutgers 81-70. In fact, Minnesota was up 43-35 entering halftime in its clash with the Boilermakers.

After a hot-shooting win against the Scarlet Knights (51.0% shooting from the field), the Golden Gophers will look to ride that momentum against Ohio State on Thursday night.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 15-11 (5-10 B1G)

Next game: at Minnesota

What a win. Just five days after firing head coach Chris Holtmann, the Buckeyes took down then-No. 2 Purdue at home 73-69. Jamison Battle scored an efficient 19 points, including five points in the last 78 seconds to close out the upset victory.

It could be an aberration in the grand scheme of things, but the Buckeyes will try to stay in the win column at Minnesota on Thursday.

10. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 14-11 (7-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Nebraska

The Hoosiers continue to slide down the conference standings, falling to the Wildcats at home 76-72. Kel’el Ware had a dominant game with 22 points and 16 rebounds, but Indiana turned the ball over 11 times compared to NU’s three. That formula won’t work against a ‘Cats squad that generally avoids mistakes. The Hoosiers will look to avoid their fourth loss in five games when they host Nebraska on Wednesday night.

11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 14-11 (6-8 B1G)

Next game: at Purdue

The Scarlet Knights had a solid week, extending their win streak to four against Northwestern 63-60 before losing at Minnesota 81-70. Led by Jeremiah Williams, Rutgers rallied from an 11-point deficit against the Wildcats to secure the three-point win. The Scarlet Knights have a tall task ahead of them on Thursday night when they head to West Lafayette for a clash against the No. 3 Boilermakers.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 12-14 (6-9 B1G)

Next game: at Illinois

This week couldn’t have gone much worse for the Nittany Lions. In addition to dropping their two games to Michigan State and Nebraska, leading scorer Kanye Clary was dismissed from the program on Monday. The onus will be on Ace Baldwin Jr. to lead the offense as when No. 12 Illinois comes on Wednesday evening.

13. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 14-13 (6-10 B1G)

Next game: at Rutgers

The Terrapins started the week right with a 78-66 win over Iowa, but they didn’t have the same fortunes against then-No. 14 Illinois and Wisconsin. Jahmir Young continues to fuel the offense, but Maryland needs another option when he isn’t firing on all cylinders. The Terrapins will head to Piscataway for a Sunday matinee showdown against Rutgers.

14. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-18 (3-12 B1G)

Next game: at Northwestern

We’re watching a rivalry die hard in real time. The Wolverines fell to Michigan State in Ann Arbor for the first time since Feb. 2019 in a 73-63 result. Michigan coughed up a whopping 22 turnovers as it folded against the Spartans’ hounding defense. The Wolverines will look to snap their three-game losing streak in Evanston on Thursday night.