Evaluating Northwestern’s offense without Ty Berry

Northwestern suffered a devastating blow last week when head coach Chris Collins announced that senior guard Ty Berry would miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with a torn meniscus. The senior guard suffered an apparent knee injury in the Wildcats 80-68 victory over Nebraska on Feb. 7 and underwent surgery on Feb. 13. Collins noted last week was successful, and Berry should recover in the coming months.

Before his injury, Berry was having the best season of his career: averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He was also a true X-factor for the ‘Cats this year with Northwestern posting a 5-1 record when he scored 16 or more points.

Life without Berry has been an up-and-down battle for the ‘Cats. In the 23 games the senior guard was on the court, the ‘Cats averaged 75.4 points; comparatively, in the three contests without him, they have dipped to 68 points per game.

In their first game without the senior guard, the Wildcats enjoyed a solid performance from sophomore forward Nick Martinelli, who slid into Berry’s starting spot. He contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, helping guide Northwestern to a 68-63 win over Penn State.

However, despite the victory, it was apparent that Northwestern missed Berry’s consistency from beyond the arc. Berry was a sharpshooter for NU this year, averaging a career-high 43.3 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Against the Nittany Lions, the ‘Cats only got that consistency from beyond the arc from senior guard Ryan Langborg, who shot 3-of-5 from deep but managed a mere 3-of-11 from the field. It was also a rare off-game from beyond the arc for All-American candidate Boo Buie, who shot 1-of-4 from three.

The ‘Cats deeply missed Berry against the Scarlet Knights. Outside of Buie, who put up 27 points on an efficient 50 % from the field, Northwestern couldn’t generate much offense; however, a significant reason for their poor offensive performance can be attributed to Langborg being ejected after picking up a flagrant two halfway through the first quarter. It will be challenging to depend on consistency from Martinelli going down into the final stretches of the season given his struggles against the Scarlet Knights. The sophomore scored only six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

Against the Scarlet Knights, sophomore transfer guard Justin Mullins did stepped up for the ‘Cats. Mullins provided a spark for Northwestern in its loss to Rutgers, contributing 26 meaningful minutes off the bench for the ‘Cats. Sliding into the rotation, he scored eight points, blocked four shots for the ‘Cats and marked the first game that No. 20 played double-digit minutes this year. For the rest of the season, it will be crucial that he continues to give NU important minutes off the bench as the ‘Cats search for scoring options outside of the starting five.

In Northwestern’s third game without Berry, it felt like Collins’ team finally pieced together how to make up for the loss of Berry on offense. The ‘Cats had multiple players step up on offense, including center Matt Nicholson’s double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Another player who rose to the occasion for the ‘Cats was Martinelli, who bounced back nicely from his poor performance against Rutgers with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

However, the real highlight from the offensive end was Langborg, as he was sensational for Northwestern. He put up 26 points, shooting 7-of-15 from the field. The sharpshooter also made 4-of-7 attempts from beyond the three-point line.

Going forward, Langborg will have a lot of increased weight on his shoulders as he is forced to step up, especially from three-point range without Berry. He has proven reliable, shooting a career-best 40.7% from beyond the arc. If the ‘Cats continue to get that consistency from Langborg, it will be massive in the absence of Berry. However, one poor shooting performance, especially down the stretch in tournament games, could be detrimental for the ‘Cats.

While the ‘Cats got a strong performance from their starting unit, it’s concerning that their bench unit contributed only one point against Indiana. Without Berry, the ‘Cats have an extreme lack of depth. It is a troubling sight as they aim to secure a spot in the Big Dance, so NU will have to get unexpected contributions down the homestretch of the season.