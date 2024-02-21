 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vote on Boo Buie’s best career shot!

A day to celebrate is quickly approaching.

By Ignacio Dowling
/ new
Northwestern v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Boo Buie is probably breaking a record tomorrow. That’s worth celebrating, and we did so by having some fun.

Go vote there, and go vote here! It’s 12 hours a round. This post will be updated with new matchups. View the embedded tweet threads for the clips of each basket mentioned here:

Region 1: In 49 states, it’s just basketball. Here, it’s Boo Buie

Region 1 Polls

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 50%
    "The Shot"
    (3 votes)
  • 50%
    Steal-and-score at IU
    (3 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better

view results
  • 0%
    OT 3, Purdue
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    3 over Edey
    (5 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 60%
    Purdue and-one
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Edey reverse
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 60%
    Go-ahead, Purdue II
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Floater over Kopp at IU
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Region 2: Around the Big Ten

Watch the videos in the embedded thread for any shots you’re unfamiliar with!

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 33%
    (1) Iowa exclamation point 3 (2023)
    (1 vote)
  • 66%
    (8) Minnesota dagger at The Barn (2021)
    (2 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 33%
    (4) Go-ahead make vs. Nebraska at Big Ten Tournament (2022)
    (1 vote)
  • 66%
    (5) And-one on Cam Spencer at Rutgers (2023)
    (2 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 50%
    (3) Three over Keisei Tominaga at WRA (2024)
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    (6) Switching hands layup in career day during blowout at Nebraska (2022)
    (1 vote)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 100%
    (2) Maryland game-winner (2024)
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    (7) Behind-the-back bucket vs. Maryland (2021)
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Region 3: A heated rivalry, an all-time game, and the three stages of Lake Michigan supremacy

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 100%
    (1) Game-tying bucket over Terrence Shannon Jr. (2024)
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    (8) No. 4 and-one at ILL (2023)
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 100%
    (4) Crunch-time layup at Breslin Center (2022)
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    (5) Bank three over AJ Hoggard (2020)
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 0%
    (3) Stepback three over Luke Goode (2024)
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    (6) MSU reverse to beat the buzzer
    (2 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 100%
    (2) Hesitation move into three over Marcus Domask vs. Illinois (2024)
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    (7) Shot as shot-clock expires through defenders vs. Illinois (2024)
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Region 4: March, milestones, and more

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 50%
    (1) Dunk! vs. Northern Illinois (2022)
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    (8) Illinois and-one (2021)
    (1 vote)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which WILL be better?

view results
  • 0%
    (4) First basket, vs. Merrimack (2019)
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    (5) Record-breaking basket, TBD (2024)
    (2 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 0%
    (3) Behind-the-back floater vs. Boise State (2023)
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    (6) Response three vs. Boise State to stop run (2023)
    (2 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which is better?

view results
  • 50%
    (2) Three to cut UCLA deficit to 51-50 (2023)
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    (7) Purdue 1, first half buzzer-beater (2023)
    (1 vote)
2 votes total Vote Now

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...