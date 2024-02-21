Vote on Boo Buie’s best career shot!

Boo Buie is probably breaking a record tomorrow. That’s worth celebrating, and we did so by having some fun.
Boo Buie is set to break the Northwestern men's basketball scoring record. So, it's a great time to find the best Buie bucket.— Inside NU (@insidenu) February 21, 2024
We made a 32-basket bracket of our favorites. Round 1 of the first region will be quote-tweeted w/ polls after the videos. Go vote! 12 hours per round! pic.twitter.com/GXZSsoLFfd
Go vote there, and go vote here! It’s 12 hours a round. This post will be updated with new matchups. View the embedded tweet threads for the clips of each basket mentioned here:
Region 1: In 49 states, it’s just basketball. Here, it’s Boo Buie
REGION 1 THREAD: In 49 states, it's just basketball. Here, it's Boo Buie⬇️ https://t.co/TNAAETHE7k pic.twitter.com/dgVm2nCAUn— Inside NU (@insidenu) February 21, 2024
Region 1 Polls
Poll
Which is better?
-
50%
"The Shot"
-
50%
Steal-and-score at IU
Poll
Which is better
-
0%
OT 3, Purdue
-
100%
3 over Edey
Poll
Which is better?
-
60%
Purdue and-one
-
40%
Edey reverse
Poll
Which is better?
-
60%
Go-ahead, Purdue II
-
40%
Floater over Kopp at IU
Region 2: Around the Big Ten
Watch the videos in the embedded thread for any shots you’re unfamiliar with!
REGION 2 THREAD: Around the Big Ten https://t.co/TNAAETHE7k pic.twitter.com/dV4YPCUJli— Inside NU (@insidenu) February 21, 2024
Poll
Which is better?
-
33%
(1) Iowa exclamation point 3 (2023)
-
66%
(8) Minnesota dagger at The Barn (2021)
Poll
Which is better?
-
33%
(4) Go-ahead make vs. Nebraska at Big Ten Tournament (2022)
-
66%
(5) And-one on Cam Spencer at Rutgers (2023)
Poll
Which is better?
-
50%
(3) Three over Keisei Tominaga at WRA (2024)
-
50%
(6) Switching hands layup in career day during blowout at Nebraska (2022)
Poll
Which is better?
-
100%
(2) Maryland game-winner (2024)
-
0%
(7) Behind-the-back bucket vs. Maryland (2021)
Region 3: A heated rivalry, an all-time game, and the three stages of Lake Michigan supremacy
REGION 3 THREAD: A heated rivalry, an all-time game, and the three stages of Great Lakes fatherhood https://t.co/TNAAETHE7k pic.twitter.com/j6n0GmoobY— Inside NU (@insidenu) February 22, 2024
Poll
Which is better?
-
100%
(1) Game-tying bucket over Terrence Shannon Jr. (2024)
-
0%
(8) No. 4 and-one at ILL (2023)
Poll
Which is better?
-
100%
(4) Crunch-time layup at Breslin Center (2022)
-
0%
(5) Bank three over AJ Hoggard (2020)
Poll
Which is better?
-
0%
(3) Stepback three over Luke Goode (2024)
-
100%
(6) MSU reverse to beat the buzzer
Poll
Which is better?
-
100%
(2) Hesitation move into three over Marcus Domask vs. Illinois (2024)
-
0%
(7) Shot as shot-clock expires through defenders vs. Illinois (2024)
Region 4: March, milestones, and more
REGION 4: March, milestones, and more⬇️ https://t.co/TNAAETH6hM pic.twitter.com/GiabKxaO57— Inside NU (@insidenu) February 22, 2024
Poll
Which is better?
-
50%
(1) Dunk! vs. Northern Illinois (2022)
-
50%
(8) Illinois and-one (2021)
Poll
Which WILL be better?
-
0%
(4) First basket, vs. Merrimack (2019)
-
100%
(5) Record-breaking basket, TBD (2024)
Poll
Which is better?
-
0%
(3) Behind-the-back floater vs. Boise State (2023)
-
100%
(6) Response three vs. Boise State to stop run (2023)
Poll
Which is better?
-
50%
(2) Three to cut UCLA deficit to 51-50 (2023)
-
50%
(7) Purdue 1, first half buzzer-beater (2023)
