Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings, tenth edition

Caitlin Clark is officially the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball history, but her Hawkeyes still trail Ohio State in the Big Ten. Iowa does have another shot at the Buckeyes as Ohio State travels to Iowa City on March 3 in Clark’s final home game. It’s more than $450 to even get into Carver-Hawkeye arena for that one. Elsewhere in the conference, Nebraska is red hot, Penn State is struggling and Northwestern is still not very good. Here are our latest power rankings with two weeks left in the regular season.

1. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (22-3, 13-1 B1G)

Ohio State enjoyed a full week off after trouncing Nebraska by 33 last Wednesday. It was a well-earned respite for a Buckeyes squad that has been an absolute juggernaut in 2024. Jacy Sheldon and Co. have not lost in the new year, and in February, they have won every single contest by double digits save for a five-point-win against No. 14 Indiana. The Buckeyes finish off their season on the road at Iowa, but if things go their way, there’s a chance Ohio State can lose in Iowa City and still walk away with the Big Ten regular-season title.

2. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-3, 12-2 B1G)

Clark remains the truth, and will always and forever be the truth. Four days after Iowa blew a 14-point lead to Nebraska, Clark responded with a 49 (!) bomb against Michigan on her way to supplanting Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history. The scoring numbers for Clark continue to be impressive as usual, but now she has also racked up double-digit assists in her last five games as well. The Hawkeyes still have some work to do before March to lock up a one-seed with Indiana and Ohio State still left on the docket.

3. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (21-4, 12-3 B1G)

The Hoosiers lost a howler on Monday to Illinois, falling by 20 points on the road despite 24 points from All-American Mackenzie Holmes. The good news is that the Illinois loss is the first real bad defeat from the Hoosiers this season, though late February is definitely not a time when you want to be slumping. Iowa is next up for IU before it travels to Evanston to take on the struggling Wildcats. The Hawkeyes have been unbeatable at home thus far, so if the Hoosiers could keep that one close, it would go a long way in combating this brief February slump.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-9, 10-6 B1G)

Nebraska took care of business this week after going 1-1 against the gauntlet of Iowa and Ohio State. Alexis Markowski put up 20 points and 21 rebounds in a 12-point win at Purdue, and the Huskers had no trouble with Northwestern on Tuesday. Markowski is quietly cementing herself as one of the better bigs in the Big Ten. She’s had 10+ rebounds in her last four games — yes, she even managed 10 boards in her 20 minutes against Northwestern — and she was a force in the paint in Nebraska’s come-from-behind win against Iowa. The Cornhuskers sit on the eight line in ESPN’s last bracketology with definite room to move up in their last two games of the season.

5. Michigan State Spartans (19-7, 9-6 B1G)

Sparty went 2-0 on the week after losing against Indiana and Ohio State last week, eking out close wins against Michigan and Purdue. Five Spartans reached double digits against Purdue, led by 16 points from Theryn Hallock. Michigan State boasts perhaps one of the deepest rosters in the Big Ten with five players averaging more than 10 points a game. ESPN has Michigan State as a seven-seed for the moment, and I don’t really see that changing with Rutgers, Illinois and Wisconsin left on the schedule.

6. Maryland Terrapins (16-10, 8-7 B1G)

Maryland picked up a MASSIVE home dub against Penn State this week to jump into bubble position. It was all Jakia Brown-Turner for the Terrapins. The senior, who only averages 13.7 PPG, exploded for 32 to lead her squad past the Nittany Lions. Maryland faces both Ohio State and Indiana down the stretch, and you have to think the Terps will need to at least look competitive in both those games to stay on the right side of the bubble. A date with Wisconsin on Feb. 29 qualifies as a must-win.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (16-10, 7-8 B1G)

February has not been kind to Penn State. The Nittany Lions are winless since a 16-point W against Minnesota on Jan. 31, and the slide turned into a full-on tailspin this week as Carolyn Kieger’s squad lost to both Illinois and Maryland by double digits. Ashley Owusu, who has been the X-factor for Penn State since she returned from injury three weeks ago, looked lost against the Terrapins, shooting only 2-of-6 from the field in just 20 minutes. Penn State plays Ohio State next before traveling to lowly Purdue in a potential get-right game.

8. Michigan Wolverines (16-11, 7-8 B1G)

Michigan’s mighty defense could not contain a motivated Iowa side, as Clark led her Hawkeyes to 106 points in her record game. The Wolverines looked better defensively on Sunday against their in-state rivals but ultimately were unable to get the job done against Michigan State. However, according to ESPN, this is still a tournament team, as Charlie Creme has Laila Phelia and Co. sitting tenuously in the “Last Four Byes” column. Michigan faces Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue down the stretch. If the Wolverines can go 2-1, that should be enough to go dancing.

9. Illinois Fighting Illini (13-12, 7-8 B1G)

I feel like Illinois has a good week every time I do these power rankings. Last time I wrote this column three weeks ago, the Fighting Illini beat Minnesota and Michigan after taking Ohio State to the brink. This time, Makira Cook and Co. scored an unreal upset win against, what at the time, was a top-10 ranked Indiana side. It was Cook who led the way for Illinois on Monday, posting 22 points and four assists in a wire-to-wire victory. Illinois faces three tournament teams to finish the regular season in Iowa, Michigan State and Nebraska, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if U of I managed to snag at least one win out of those three.

10. Wisconsin Badgers (13-12, 6-9 B1G)

Serah Williams carried her Badgers to low-scoring wins against Rutgers and Minnesota, combining for 47 points and 33 rebounds in the two contests. She’s just so good. I couldn’t imagine where Wisconsin would be without perhaps the best big in the conference. UW has won three of its last four, and has a chance to earn its first three-game win streak in conference play at home against Purdue on Sunday.

11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-11, 5-10 B1G)

Minnesota played Northwestern this week, so naturally the Golden Gophers broke its six-game losing streak with a 25-point win at home. First-year Grace Grocholski has been a definite bright spot for a sliding Minnesota side. She put up 23 and 27 points, respectively, in Minnesota’s contests against Rutgers and NU respectively before getting into early foul trouble and only taking four shots against Wisconsin.

12. Purdue Boilermakers (11-15, 4-11 B1G)

The Boilermakers played Nebraska and Michigan State competitively this week but were ultimately unable to notch a result in either game. Senior Abbey Ellis led the way for Purdue with 16, and then 22, points as she continues to put together a solid last year with the program. Purdue doesn’t have an especially difficult last three games, facing Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan down the stretch. I would say the Boilermakers will most likely go 0-3, but this team did begin Big Ten play trouncing the Badgers by 39, so who knows — maybe Ellis’ side can snag a fifth conference win to close out the season.

13. Northwestern Wildcats (8-18, 3-12 B1G)

Northwestern’s limp to the finish line looked more like a slow crawl this week, as the ‘Cats lost by a combined 50 points to Minnesota and Nebraska. Boston University transfer Maggie Pina has been a bright spot in the past two weeks, leading her side in scoring twice as Joe McKeown has increased her role in the rotation. Following home duels with Michigan and Indiana, Northwestern finishes its season at Rutgers next Sunday in a game that will decide who finishes with the woeful distinction of last in the Big Ten.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-21, 2-14 B1G)

Rutgers failed to build off the momentum from its upset win against Minnesota a week ago. The Scarlet Knights looked lackadaisical in two losses to Wisconsin and Maryland. They appeared woeful on offense, combining for just 105 points in the two defeats. Michigan State gets a shot at the RU next in a game that will almost surely be over by halftime. Destiny Adams did put up 28 points when MSU traveled to Piscataway, though, so maybe she can conjure up some late-February magic.