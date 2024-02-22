Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern-Michigan: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

After a big win in Assembly Hall, Northwestern returns home to face lowly Michigan. While the ‘Cats look to reach double-digit conference wins, all the attention is on Boo Buie. Buie sits just five points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in NU history, passing John Shurna’s current mark of 2,038. With action less than 90 minutes away, here is everything you need to know before tipoff.

Game Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports

Radio: WGN Radio 720/ WNUR 89.3

Betting Line

Northwestern -12, O/U 140 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (season, meniscus); QUESTIONABLE: N/A

Michigan: OUT: G Dug McDaniel (suspended), F Olivier Nkamhoua (wrist), F Will Tescher QUESTIONABLE: G Jace Howard, F Tarris Reed Jr.