Rapid Reaction: Northwestern handles Michigan 76-62, Boo Buie becomes all-time leading scorer

History was made in Evanston.

Northwestern (19-8, 10-6 B1G) defeated Michigan (8-19, 3-13 B1G) 76-62 on Wednesday night. In a night full of records, all attention was on Boo Buie becoming Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer with 2,050 points, breaking John Shurna’s record of 2,038 points. With the win tonight, it is also the first time in program history that NU has had back-to-back 10 Big Ten wins in a season. Lastly, Northwestern has now beaten every Big Ten team in the last two seasons.

For the Wildcats, Buie finished with 16 points and seven assists. Brooks Barnhizer chipped in with a double-double, scoring 19 points and adding 12 rebounds. Finally, Ryan Langborg added 20 points, including five from beyond the arc.

Northwestern won the tip, and Buie made a layup for the first score of the game. On the next possession, Tarris Reed Jr. was fouled by Matt Nicholson and made one foul shot to give Michigan its first point. A couple of possessions later, a three from Terrance Williams II opened up the lead for the Wolverines, and Tray Jackson nailed another to put Michigan ahead 9-2, but a Luke Hunger dunk ended Michigan’s run, sending the 9-4 game into a timeout with 15:28 left in the first half.

Coming out of the timeout, layups by Jace Howard and Jaelin Llewellyn, plus a Williams II three expanded Michigan’s lead to double digits. Langborg responded by converting a three-point play to make the game 16-8 heading into a media timeout with 11:53 left.

After the timeout, Buie drilled a deep three-pointer to break the school’s all-time scoring record; however, Michigan pushed its lead to 23-14 until Barnhizer hit another corner three. Not to be outdone, Howard responded with a three of his own to retake a nine-point lead with 6:56 remaining in the first half.

After the timeout, Nicholson finished an emphatic dunk, and Barnhizer hit his third three of the game to cut Michigan’s lead to four. Langborg then nailed a triple of his own to make it a one-point game, and a Buie three tied the game at 30 apiece. However, Burnett made his own three to put the Wolverines back on top by one before the final media timeout in the half. After the teams traded buckets for the final few minutes, Langborg drilled a corner three at the horn to give Northwestern a narrow 37-34 lead entering halftime.

Buie finished the half as Northwestern’s leading scorer, adding 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Martinelli also added six rebounds. For Michigan, Williams II led the way with eight points and five rebounds. While Northwestern escaped the half with a small lead, Michigan’s 75% three-point percentage allowed it to control most of the game heading into the break.

Coming out of the locker room, Barnhizer made a jumper and then drove for a layup to give NU a seven-point lead; however, the Wolverines went on a 10-2 run, highlighted by back-to-back contested threes by Burnett, to retake a one-point lead.

Out of the timeout, Buie made two free throws coming to put the ‘Cats back ahead, and back-to-back threes from Langborg pushed Northwestern’s lead to 51-44 before Juwan Howard called timeout.

After the timeout, Buie hit his signature floater, and a Nicholson dunk off a Blake Smith dime put the ‘Cats ahead by nine. A few possessions later, Martinelli slammed the ball in off a no-look Buie pass to give Northwestern its first double-digit lead of the night. On the other end, Reed Jr. made a layup to cut the lead back to single digits, but Martinelli responded with one of his own to put Northwestern ahead 63-52 heading into a Michigan timeout.

Following the break, Barnhizer connected on a pullup jumper, and another corner three by Langborg made the game 68-54. A couple of possessions later, a Martinelli reverse layup and a Langborg stepback jumper extended Northwestern’s lead to 17 before the under-four break.

After the final media timeout, Michigan’s last gasp at a comeback fell well short, and NU sailed to a 76-62 victory.

The ‘Cats are back in action on Feb. 28 when they head to College Park to square off against Maryland. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.