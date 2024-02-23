Golf: ‘Cats test themselves in great fields, finishing with mixed results

The ‘Cats experienced a mixed bag of results on the fairways. Northwestern women’s golf competed at the Moon Golf Invitational, while men’s golf took part in The Prestige at PGA West.

Women’s Golf

Two weeks after finishing fourth at the UCF Challenge, the ‘Cats looked to continue their great season at the Moon Golf Invitational. The tournament had a stacked field with 10 of the top-16 teams competing. Northwestern improved on its fantastic year, finishing solo third in the 17-team tournament.

The ‘Cats started off slowly with a 3-over par 291, which put them in ninth place after round one. Junior Lauryn Nguyen led the team with a terrific round, shooting 3-under with four birdies. Nguyen was the only player for Northwestern to post an under-par round, but seniors Jieni Li and Jennifer Cai also had solid days, carding 1-over and 2-over respectively.

While NU shot a higher score in round two, 4-over 292, they moved up into solo fourth place after the middle round. The winds picked up, making it more difficult; no team shot under par on day two. Li shot a steady 1-under 71 and made one bogey, 15 pars and two birdies. Nguyen continued her good play with an even-par 72. The ‘Cats had to make a move in the final round to contend and were ten shots back of LSU and Auburn.

Northwestern had their best 18 holes in round three, shooting 2-under 286. NU was led by sophomore Dianna Lee and first-year Ashley Yun who both shot 2-under 70s. The team’s strong finish moved it into third place and continued its momentum.

As for the individuals, Nguyen and Li led the team at even-par and tied for 12th. On day one, Nguyen had her best round of the tournament and posted a 3-under par 69, finishing with two birdies in her last six holes. Li shot 1-over with three birdies, including two in a row on holes one and two. In the second round, Nguyen birdied the par-3 16th for the second consecutive day and signed for a 72. Li made birdies on the 10th and 17th holes, carding a 69. Nguyen didn’t have her best final day, shooting 3-over, but she finished strong with a birdie on the 18th. Li continued her consistency with an even-par round of 72, highlighted by an eagle on 18.

Jennifer Cai, Dianna Lee and Ashley Yun also competed in the tournament and had solid showings. Cai started off with her best 18 holes, a 2-over 74 with two birdies. Lee ended her tournament with a 2-under 70, making five birdies, three of which were on par-5s. Cai and Lee both finished at 6-over par and in a tie for 39th. Yun closed her 54 holes with a 2-under 70, rolling in two birdies along with 16 pars. She finished at 7-over and tied for 44th.

The ‘Cats will be off for two weeks before they participate in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate from March 4-6. The team has had a great season so far and will look to continue its success in South Carolina.

Men’s Golf

After a dual match win over Michigan State, Northwestern headed to The Prestige at PGA West with momentum. The tournament had a solid field with five top-40 teams. As a team though, the ‘Cats weren’t able to maintain their good play, finishing 17th in the 24-team event.

Northwestern had a tough first round and was tied for 15th at 6-over par. However, graduate student James Imai had a great start at 1-under with two birdies. Sophomore Daniel Svärd also played well, making three birdies and shooting even-par 71.

The ‘Cats rebounded on day two with a 4-under par 280. Three players shot under par, Svärd, first-year Niall Shiels-Donegan and Imai. Svärd and Shiels-Donegan both posted 2-under rounds with four birdies apiece, and Imai made six birdies and shot 1-under. While the team had a better second 18 holes, they still remained in a tie for 15th, looking to move up the leaderboard in round three.

NU ended the tournament on a sour note, shooting 4-over 288 and placing 17th. The team was led by Imai who had a fantastic day at 4-under, making five birdies from holes 7-12. Shiels-Donegan also posted a round of 1-under 70, continuing his consistent play throughout the 54 holes.

Individually, Imai led the team at 6-under. He began the tournament with consecutive 70s and capped off his play with six birdies and a score of 67. The graduate student had his best stretch of golf on 10-14, as he shot 7-under on the five holes throughout the three days. His good tournament resulted in a tie for 11th.

Shiels-Donegan also had a quality event, finishing at 1-under and tied for 35th. His best 18 holes came on day two, posting a 2-under 69 with four birdies including back-to-back on holes 9 and 10. Daniel Svärd had a great first two days shooting 71 and 69. He made four birdies on day two and finished in a tie for 62nd.

Junior Cameron Adam and senior Chris Zhang also participated in the tournament. Both finished in a tie for 111th. Adam and Zhang both had their best rounds on day two, shooting 74 and 72.

The event also had an individual section, and sophomore Akshay Anand and first-years Archie Finnie and Jeremy Chen competed. With 61 players in the tournament, Anand, Finnie and Chen all finished top-10. Anand had five birdies in round three, finishing at 6-under par and in runner-up position. Chen and Finnie both posted 2-under and tied for sixth. Chen’s best round came on day three where he finished with three birdies to close the round. Finnie closed with a 3-under 69 with four birdies.

Northwestern will be back in action for the Wake Forest Invitational on March 4-5. They will look to elevate their performance in North Carolina.