Boo Buie broke a record, and crystallized a legacy

Where do you even start when talking about Boo Buie?

When Northwestern stepped on the floor last night to take on Michigan, the storyline had very little to do with the game. Sure, Northwestern was looking to reach the vaunted double-digit Big Ten wins mark for just the fifth time in program history and for the first time in back-to-back seasons, but that was secondary to Agent Zero’s chase last night.

Heading into Wednesday night, Buie sat just five points away from breaking John Shurna’s all-time Northwestern men’s basketball scoring record. Everyone inside Welsh-Ryan Arena knew what was at stake and watched with bated breath each time Buie touched the ball. When No. 0 cut backdoor and laid one in to start the game, Welsh-Ryan Arena was a powder keg ready to explode.

As everyone waited for history, you could feel the tension inside the arena, and the ‘Cats looked out of sync early. While it took a little longer than expected, and NU found itself in a deep hole against the lowly Wolverines, Agent Zero etched his name in history in the Buie way. He pulled up from Michigan’s bench and splashed a deep three, surpassing Shurna with 2,039 points and sending the Northwestern faithful into a frenzy.

Buie’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s the all-time leading scorer in program history, second in assists, on his way to being the first back-to-back First-Team All-Big Ten Wildcat since Evan Eschmeyer and quite possibly the fifth to be named an All-American. Not to forget, he will lead Northwestern to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

There was no one happier for Buie last night than Chris Collins, so much so that Collins rolled into his postgame press conference sporting Buie’s signature headband. In 2018, Collins watched this no-name kid from Albany, New York ball out at an AAU tournament in California. The kid had no Power Five offers and was ranked in the 300s by most recruiting services, but Collins watched him torch two elite AAU teams, full of Division I and NBA players, dropping 30 points on each squad. That kid was Boo Buie, and Collins took a chance on him developing into Bryant McIntosh’s replacement.

It was not all rainbows and unicorns for the pair, with NU going winning a combined 16 conference games in Buie’s first three years in Evanston, but neither flinched. When the Wildcats saw a transfer exodus in 2021 and 2022, Buie remained committed and loyal to Collins and his vision of the program. On the flip side, Collins remained committed to Buie, allowing him to take his lumps on the floor and develop into the player he is today. When last night’s game was long settled, Collins subbed Buie out, and the duo embraced each other.

Those two bet their careers on each other, and it paid off immensely.

“Boo is like family to me, so you’re incredibly proud to see someone who’s family do something so special,” Collins said postgame. “Stories like this are why a lot of us like to coach in college. It’s sad for me because I know I’m only going to coach him for another month.”

While his accolades are impeccable, there is something that cannot be measured on paper: Buie’s biggest impact on the Northwestern community. In preparing for last night’s milestone, Inside NU put together a bracket of 32 of Buie’s best buckets. Trying to fill out the bracket, Iggy Dowling and I dove into the past five years to find some sleeper picks from No. 0’s earlier points of his career.

Being a transfer junior, I have only seen the past two seasons of NU basketball, so I only know a sold-out Welsh-Ryan Arena; however, going through the old tape, I understood what my friends meant when they said that no one was at the games. In a Big Ten matchup against Rutgers in 2019-20, I witnessed little kids sitting in the front row of the student section, the same seats people now line up for two hours before the game, with no one behind them. When COVID hit the following season, it was not like there were that many fewer fans in the building than when it was allowed to be at full capacity. While it may sound harsh, the reality was Northwestern basketball was an afterthought.

Flash forward five years later, and a Northwestern basketball ticket is one of the hardest things to get for students. For the past week, the Wildside GroupMe has been flooded with messages of, “Does anyone have an extra ticket?” Students are now waiting in standby lines to get into games, and NU’s expanded student section is still standing room only most nights — imagine telling that to Buie when he stepped onto campus in 2019. When he was subbed out of the game last night, 6,400 people, almost all decked out in purple, rose to their feet to give him a standing ovation as chants of MVP rained down from the crowd.

“It’s special because when I first got here on campus, you literally could see so many open seats in the stands,” Buie said postgame. “Now, just walking off the court to a whole stadium standing up on their feet clapping for you and your teammates is super special to see. That’s what I’m most proud about during my career here.”

There is no argument that Boo Buie is the greatest player in Northwestern history, but his legacy is way more than what he’s done on the court. With Buie at the helm of the program, Northwestern basketball has transitioned from an afterthought to a selling point. Collins said last night that Buie has given the program a “cool factor” — he has done that and more. Boo Buie has put Northwestern basketball on the map for good and set a winning culture.

So, enjoy the last dance ‘Cats fans, because we are witnessing greatness.