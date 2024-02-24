Northwestern lacrosse takes down Marquette 21-3 at home, beats Colorado by five on the road

This past week, No. 4 Northwestern lacrosse bounced back from its loss against Notre Dame and put up two commanding wins. The Wildcats first beat Marquette 21-3 on Monday in the Ryan Fieldhouse, recording their largest win margin since beating Youngstown State 24-3 last March. Then, they traveled to Boulder on Thursday, where they defeated No. 20 Colorado 19-14 and ended the Buffs’ three-game win streak.

Marquette

Northwestern’s matchup against Marquette was close for less than two minutes as graduate student Lindsey Frank and the Golden Eagles’ Meg Bireley both scored a goal in the opening minutes. But the close score didn’t last long, as the Wildcats rattled off a 16-2 scoring run, and eventually, head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller took out most of her starting lineup at the start of the fourth quarter. Even then, Northwestern’s subs managed to outscore Marquette 4-1 to make the final score 21-3.

Less than 20 seconds into the game..



Lindsey wasted no time pic.twitter.com/31T6rz5V7G — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) February 20, 2024

Sophomore Madison Taylor led the way with four goals and two assists, while graduate student Erin Coykendall tallied two goals and four assists of her own. Other major contributors included graduate student Izzy Scane (three goals, one assist), graduate student Mary Schumar (two goals, three assists) and Frank (two goals, one assist). Notably, Schumar’s contributions against her former team were her first points earned as a Northwestern player. Freshman Taylor Lapointe (two goals, one assist) and sophomore Lucy Munro (one goal) both scored their first goals of the season.

In goal was junior Cara Nugent, who was making her first career start. She tallied seven total saves out of ten shots on goal, posting a 0.700 save percentage. Senior defenders Kendall Halpern and Jane Hansen both caused three turnovers, and Hansen also led the team with five ground balls.

“We wanted to give [Nugent] the start, she’s been working really hard, she did a great job out there tonight,” Amonte Hiller said postgame. She also clarified that there had been no injury concerns with graduate student Molly Laliberty, who usually starts in goal.

Statistically, Northwestern dominated on almost all fronts. It outshot Marquette 45-11, committed only 13 turnovers (a marked improvement from 21 turnovers against Notre Dame) compared to Marquette’s 26, and won 17 draw controls to Marquette’s 10.

Welcome to the Lake Show Mary pic.twitter.com/UnQzwBGOwq — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) February 20, 2024

Colorado

Northwestern’s matchup at Colorado was much closer than the one versus Marquette, but the Wildcats pulled away with a comfortable win regardless.

Taylor had a career-high six goals while tallying one assist, while Scane chipped in with five goals and two assists. Other key offensive contributors included Amonte (four goals) and Coykendall (one goal, four assists). Defensively, Hansen had another big game, forcing three turnovers and picking up four ground balls.

Nugent started in goal for the second-straight game, tallying just two saves while allowing nine goals. After posting a 0.181 save percentage in the first half, she was taken out and replaced by Laliberty. Laliberty went on to make six second-half saves and finish with a 0.545 save percentage — her highest single-game mark of the season.

This match was another game where Northwestern was statistically the better team for the most part, as it outshot Colorado 43-28, and beat it 25-12 on the draw. However, turnovers were once again a problem, as the Wildcats committed 23 of them — even more than the 21 they committed in the loss against Notre Dame.

Colorado started the game with a 3-1 lead, capitalizing off the Northwestern offense’s failure to get hot early. The two teams then went back and forth for the rest of the quarter, which ended with the score knotted at six. Notably, the Wildcats committed most of their turnovers during this period, tallying seven in 15 minutes.

Northwestern outscored Colorado 5-3 in the second quarter, which allowed it to head into halftime with an 11-9 lead. Toward the end of the quarter, Scane scored her 300th career goal, making her just the third NCAA women’s lacrosse player in history (after Charlotte North and Courtney Murphy) to eclipse that number.

In the second half, the Wildcats pulled away for the victory. They led by as much as seven goals, in addition to holding the Buffaloes scoreless for nine minutes in the third quarter and for the first 12 minutes of the fourth quarter. Although the game never got to the point of a blowout, NU had clear control in the second half. Colorado scored once at the start and twice at the end of the third quarter, with its goals sandwiching massive Northwestern scoring runs. It tallied two additional free-position goals to end the game, but at that point, it was too late for the Buffaloes to mount any form of a comeback.

What’s Next?

The Wildcats will travel east on Feb. 29 to face No. 1 Boston College on the Eagles’ home turf in a rematch of last season’s national championship game. This match is arguably Northwestern’s biggest regular season game of the season.