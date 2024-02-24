Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Late February Update

Big Ten Basketball has delivered big time this season, especially over the past couple of weeks. Even amidst a flurry of shocking upsets, close games and unbelievable storylines, the postseason picture is becoming ever clearer, with six teams in strong positions and the other eight on the outside looking in. However, as we know, no team’s season is over just yet, and anything can happen between now and Selection Sunday.

The numbers next to each team are representative of that team’s average projected seeding in the tournament according to Bracket Matrix, a website that aggregates bracket projections from over 100 other sites.

Purdue (1.00)

NET Ranking: 2

A road loss at unranked Ohio State undoubtedly stings for Purdue, marking only the third loss of the season for the Boilermakers, but it doesn’t change this team’s seeding. Matt Painter’s squad is still No. 3 in the country sitting at an impressive 23-3, and should position itself as the clear favorites to win the Big Ten Tournament in a couple of weeks. Anything short of that would be a disappointment, and could raise doubts about this team’s ability to make a deep run in the tournament. With a No. 1 seed a near lock in the tournament, it will now be on the Boilermakers to avenge last season’s shocking first-round exit against No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson as they seek to win their first March Madness.

Illinois (4.23)

NET Ranking: 16

It hasn’t been the best week for Brad Underwood’s team. The Fighting Illini won in College Park last weekend before proceeding to blow a seven-point lead in a final-minute collapse against Penn State on Wednesday. The loss shouldn’t change its current status as a projected No. 4 seed, but a remarkably difficult final five games – including matchups against Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and a pair against Iowa – could prove quite difficult. Enough losses could push this team down to a five if they don’t compensate in the Big Ten Tournament, while a signature win or two could bring them back toward a No. 3 seed.

Wisconsin (4.68)

NET Ranking: 21

It’s been a rough February for Wisconsin, and that may be putting it lightly. The Badgers were competing with Purdue to be atop the conference three weeks ago, and now have lost five of their last seven games to completely fall out of the AP Top 25. This team is on the brink of dropping to a No. 5 or 6 seed in the tournament, and could fall even further if this slide extends into March. The Big Ten Tournament might be this team’s best chance of recovering ahead of the tournament, but a double-bye is no longer a guarantee.

Michigan State (7.50)

NET Ranking: 23

As they always seem to do, Tom Izzo’s team is heating up at the right moment. MSU did lose to Iowa at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, but their seeding remains stable regardless. In a matter of a week and a half, the Spartans have jumped from a likely No. 9 seed to a No. 7 because of two road victories at Penn State and Michigan. This team is much better than its 17-10 record suggests, and should be in position to qualify for the tournament for a 27th consecutive season.

Northwestern (9.16)

NET Ranking: 55

Even with a better record than Michigan State, the ‘Cats are ranked lower than the team they beat in Evanston on January 7. Chris Collins’ squad needs to continue its winning ways away from Welsh-Ryan Arena after picking up its first road victory in over a month against Indiana last weekend. If this team can win its two remaining home games – which it should do given its stellar 14-1 home record that remains perfect in conference play — and potentially pull out a win on the road to get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, Northwestern should be back in the tournament for a second straight season.

Nebraska (10.05)

NET Ranking: 43

The Cornhuskers need to finish the season strong to firmly secure their first March Madness bid since 2014, and have been successful thus far. Wins against Michigan and Penn State coupled with an away victory in Bloomington should help Nebraska’s résumé, but that alone won’t get it to the dance. With four unranked opponents left on the docket, the Cornhuskers need to win out to feel comfortable when heading to Minneapolis in a couple of weeks. If not, their performance in the Big Ten Tournament could be massive in determining their fate come Selection Sunday.

Needing a late-season push: Minnesota, Iowa, Penn State

Not looking great: Indiana, Rutgers, Maryland, Ohio State, Michigan