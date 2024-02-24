Rapid Reaction: Despite late scoring push, Northwestern falls to Michigan 74-60

With the regular season dwindling down, Michigan (17-11, 8-8 B1G) rode a massive third quarter to a comfortable 74-60 win over Northwestern (8-19, 3-13 B1G) in a game that the Wolverines had to have to keep their tournament hopes alive. With the loss, Northwestern has lost five in a row and 10 of its last 11.

Lauren Hansen led the way for Michigan with 18 points, followed by Laila Phelia who added 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists of her own. Elissa Brett added 15 points of her own for the Wolverines, who had four players finish in double-figures.

For the Wildcats, Joe McKeown trotted out his tenth unique starting lineup of the season, today going with a Lau-Pina-McWilliams-Walsh-Mott combo in search of a win. Leading the way for Northwestern was Caleigh Walsh, who scored 14 points in just 24 minutes, shooting 3-of-4 from deep. Melannie Daley added 12 points off the bench while Caroline Lau finished the afternoon with six points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Michigan controlled the tip, and Brett opened the scoring for the Wolverines with a corner three. As has been the story of the season, Northwestern struggled to find any sort of rhythm on offense early on. Paige Mott turned the ball over on the the ‘Cats first possession of the game resulting in a layup for Michigan’s Phelia on the other end, and hounding perimeter defense from the Wolverines forced a shot clock violation on an air-balled Mott three.

Walsh got the ‘Cats on the board with a triple from the top of the key three minutes into the first quarter, ending the NU drought and lighting a spark on offense. Michigan got two points from Chyra Evans free throws on the next possession, but then went ice-cold, failing to score again for the next four minutes. After another Walsh three and a smooth midrange jumper from Daley, the ‘Cats found themselves tied with Michigan 9-9.

Hailey Weaver checked in the game with three minutes remaining in the first quarter and quickly made her impact felt, draining a corner three to give Northwestern its first lead of the game. Hansen broke the dry spell for Michigan with a three of her of own on the next possession. Two Jordan Hobbs free throws put the Wolverines back in front, and neither side would score again for the rest of the first quarter, leaving the score at 14-12 going into the break.

Maggie Pina opened the scoring for Northwestern in the second quarter after drawing a foul on a floater. However, it would take the ‘Cats three minutes to score again, as buckets from Phelia and Hansen spurred a 9-0 run for the Wolverines. Northwestern continued to struggle to get good looks of offense, resorting to a series of heavily contested jump shots late in the shot clock.

Walsh hit one of those grenades with five to play in the half, hitting a nifty three off the dribble as the shot clock expired to cut the deficit to five. After a Phelia layup, it was Walsh once again making plays for Northwestern on offense, this time in the form of a tough and-one layup to bring the ‘Cats within three. Late in the first half, the junior forward was responsible for over 50% of Northwestern’s offensive output, scoring 12 of the team’s 23 points.

Pina added a three of her own, but Michigan’s Hansen responded in kind, putting Mott on the floor with a crossover before draining an elbow jumper to put Michigan in front by four. Pina added another layup on the ensuing possession, and Northwestern found itself only trailing 28-30 at the half. It was an unmistakably sloppy half of basketball that saw both teams shoot under 35% from the field. Northwestern, however, did manage to hit five of their 10 first half threes, led by Walsh who was 3-4 from downtown, with a dozen total points as the teams entered the locker room.

Northwestern looked uninspired out of the break as a series of defensive breakdowns from the ‘Cats saw Michigan storm out to a 10-0 run in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter. A Joe McKeown timeout did little to stop the bleeding as NU continued to leave shooters open around the perimeter, allowing the Wolverines’ scoring run to extend to a ridiculous 17-0 in just three minutes.

Lau and Daley helped inject some life back into Welsh-Ryan, scoring nine combined points in three minutes to put a dent in the Michigan lead, but the Wolverines just would not miss. Lauren Hansen and Co. made each of their first nine field goal attempts in the third quarter, including four from deep.

After putting up just 30 points in the first half, Michigan scored 30 points in the third quarter alone to extend their lead to 60-44. Led by Hansen, who was 3-for-3 with three triples, the Wolverines shot 75% from field in the period and 80% from three.

Northwestern, however, was not content to sit idly by and let Michigan walk away with this one. Daley and Mott led the ‘Cats on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter, cutting the Michigan lead to single-digits. A youthful Saturday afternoon crowd had Welsh-Ryan rocking for a moment. The student section — filled primarily by Evanston middle schoolers— got loud for Northwestern on defense before a Jordan Hobbs three extended the Michigan lead to 11.

The ‘Cats continued to hang around late. After Hobbs connected on another jumper for Michigan, Weaver and Harter scored two fast break layups to get back within ten. However it proved to be too little, too late for McKeown’s side. The Wolverines hit their free throws down the stretch, and Michigan finished its afternoon in Evanston with a 74-60 win.

Northwestern will be back in Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday when they take on a fearsome Indiana squad fresh off an upset win against Iowa. After the bout against the Hoosiers, the ‘Cats will travel to Piscataway to finish their season against last-place Rutgers, one of the two Big Ten sides NU has beaten this season.