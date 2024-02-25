What we’ve learned about Northwestern lacrosse through four games

Four games into the season, the 2023 national champions are 3-1. That record matches the record from last season, although the team did have a point differential of +11 through four contests last year, as opposed to a differential of +22 currently. Another difference from last season is the rankings — at this point in last season, the Wildcats were ranked third. Currently, they're sitting at No. 4 in the IWLCA poll, although they are receiving one first place vote. Here’s what we’ve learned about the Wildcats through their first four games.

Madison Taylor has officially arrived as a force

Last year, Taylor had about as good of an inaugural year of collegiate lacrosse as it was possible to have. The current sophomore from Wantagh, New York was arguably the best first-year player in the nation, ripping through the competition en route to a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team and win Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Thanks to her 53 goals, 17 assists, and 56 draw controls, Taylor was one of just four first-years to be recognized as an IWLCA All-Region player.

This year, though, she’s hit the afterburners. After reaching the four-goal mark in four games all of last season, Taylor has reached that mark three times already this year en route to 16 goals. That includes a rollicking six-goal performance against Colorado on Thursday, setting a new career high.

With the departure of Hailey Rhatigan, Taylor has become the clear third offensive option, and her shot totals reflect that. After taking 102 shots in 22 games last year (4.6 per game, fourth on the team), she’s already taken 30 in the first four games of this year (7.5 per game, second on the team). Taylor may not maintain this torrid pace for the entire season — she’s on pace for over 80 goals currently — but if she can finish the year with Rhatigan-esque numbers (somewhere around 65-70 goals), this team has three legitimate first team All-Region attackers. Hey, speaking of first team All-Region players...

The Scane train hasn’t yet blasted out of the station

Last season, the eventual Tewaaraton winner and NCAA Tournament MVP announced her return to the pinnacle of the sport quickly. Coming off a torn ACL and meniscus, it took Scane no time at all to make her presence felt in the Tewaaraton chase. In her second game back, she put up an astounding 10 goals against Notre Dame, and followed that performance up with a four-goal game and an eight-goal game.

This year, Scane hasn’t climbed back to those heights immediately. That’s partially because defenses have put even more focus on her — Syracuse had first-year phenom Kaci Benoit face-guard Scane for the entire game. That limited scoring opportunities for the sixth-year, who still found a way to tally three goals.

But Scane was uncharacteristically quiet against the Irish as well, scoring just two goals in the Wildcats’ first loss in over 365 days. Even with a five-goal performance against Colorado, Scane is averaging “just” 3.25 goals per game this season (as opposed to 4.95 per game last season, thanks to Inside NU’s Yanyan Li for posting about this on Twitter/X). However, much like Taylor, Scane’s shooting numbers have seen a dramatic shift — but in the opposite direction. After taking 51 shots in her first four games last year, Scane has taken 33 in the first four games of this season. The verdict? The two-time Tewaaraton finalist will almost certainly add a third trip to Washington, D.C., but probably won’t be quite as statistically overwhelming this time around.

The defense is ahead of where it was last season

Last year, shootout win after shootout win marked the early part of the Wildcats’ season. In fact, the first four games of 2023 all saw Northwestern’s opponent score at least 14 goals. NU was able to emerge victorious in all but one of those contests thanks to its offensive firepower, but it took time for the defense to emerge into the world-beating force it became during the NCAA Tournament (26 goals allowed across four games). A big part of those early season defensive woes was a struggle to win the possession battle — the Wildcats forced just 21 turnovers in their opening four games last year.

This year, the turnover battle has swung the Wildcats’ way. The defense has already forced a whopping 49 turnovers, higher than any four-game stretch from last season. Carleigh Mahoney and Jane Hansen have been the engines of the defensive lockdown, forcing nine turnovers each. Kendall Halpern and Sammy White also deserve credit, having forced seven and six, respectively. The team has also done a great job in the ground ball game, gobbling up 64 so far, as opposed to 51 last year through four games. If the defense can stay locked in for all 90 seconds of the shot clock, the numbers should only continue to get better.

Drawing greatness requires greatness in the draw circle

Northwestern has won the draw control battle three times this season. Northwestern has also won three games this season. That is not a coincidence. Controlling the ball allows the team to dictate the pace of the game, and while Kelly Amonte Hiller’s team could win a game at any pace, the pace the Wildcats prefer requires the ball to be in the purple-and-white sticks. The ‘Cats rely on transition success to a large extent as well, but their offensive system is keyed by set plays around the fan after winning draw controls.

For proof of this, all you have to do is look at the team’s season thus far. Against Notre Dame, Northwestern blitzed in the draw circle, losing that battle 8-20. Meanwhile, Syracuse and Colorado both saw a Wildcats team that controlled the draw basically all game, with margins of 24-13 and 25-12 in those contests. In the third quarter against Colorado, NU won the draw control battle 7-3 and the goal battle 6-3. In the first quarter against Syracuse, Northwestern won the draw control battle 8-3 and the goal battle 8-2. Those numbers look eerily similar for a reason. If Samantha Smith, Madison Taylor, Sammy White and Madison Smith can continue to control the contests in the circle, then Northwestern’s winning ways should continue.