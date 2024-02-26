Baseball: ‘Cats limp to 1-5 record after a rough weekend in Durham

After an encouraging opening weekend in New Orleans, ‘Cats baseball traveled to Durham, North Carolina to take on the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils. It’s safe to say that ranked opponents are going to be a tall order for this iteration of Northwestern. It was probably unrealistic to expect anything different, but the ‘Cats got swept and fell to 1-5 on the year.

Friday’s game was the closest of the three as Northwestern starter Nolan Morr impressed for the second straight start. He pitched seven innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and striking out seven. The senior has had two straight dynamite Friday evening starts, shining as the biggest positive so far in what has been a difficult start to the year.

Offensively, the ‘Cats just never got on the board. Bennett Markinson was 2-for-4, and the lineup combined for seven hits, but the Blue Devils were able to hold Northwestern scoreless in the opener. Jonathan Santucci was dealing for Duke, striking out 10 over six innings and not allowing a run. Duke took game one by a score of 2-0.

Northwestern’s pitching outside of Morr has been very poor in the young season, and that trend continued in the second game of the series when Matt McClure took the mound for his second start of the campaign. He failed to get through the first inning, pitching just a third of it and allowing five runs before Luke Benneche came in in relief.

Benneche was solid from there, but the damage was done. Markinson had started the game off with an RBI single in the top of the first, but after the Duke five-spot in the bottom half, the game was never close. The Blue Devils rattled off eight runs in a row en route to a commanding 8-1 lead by the sixth inning.

Markinson had another two-hit game, and Oregon transfer Tyler Ganus continued his encouraging start to the year with two hits and a late game RBI to make it 8-2. Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, that was the final.

The good news from Sunday is that Northwestern finally pushed some runs across the plate. The bad news is that they allowed a whopping 20. Garrett Shearer struggled for the ‘Cats in this one, allowing eight earned runs (nine total) in four innings. The bullpen wasn’t any better, and the rout was on in Durham.

Duke scored eight in the sixth, then six in the seventh, and led by a score of 20-3 before Northwestern answered in what was essentially garbage time. The final was 20-9.

Owen McElfatrick hit a home run for the ‘Cats early in this one, his first of the year. Marty Kaplan also drove in two.

It was a rough series for Northwestern, but Duke is very good. Morr looked fantastic once again, undoubtedly the biggest positive of the season so far. Ganus also kept hitting after his breakout performance over the first weekend. There are some guys playing well for this 1-5 ball club, but they ran into a buzzsaw over the weekend.

Things get easier this week as the ‘Cats take on Illinois State (2-4) on Tuesday in their home opener in Evanston. They will then travel to Daytona Beach, FL next weekend to take on Bethune Cookman (4-3).