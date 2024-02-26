Softball: Five things to know from a mixed bag weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic

After a weekend in Clearwater in which three of Northwestern’s five games were canceled due to inclement weather, the ‘Cats were eager to get back in action and traveled to Cathedral City, California for their next stretch of games. With no rain in the forecast, the Mary Nutter Classic was a full-go, and across three days of action, the Wildcats split their four contests to move to 7-4 on the season. Here are five things to know from Northwestern’s trip out west.

1. The offense was unusually quiet

The team was able to course correct in the latter half of the weekend and wake up the bats, but the offense failed to match its usual level of production. After a weekend that saw the ‘Cats score 31 runs in two games, Northwestern totaled 13 runs in the four games this past weekend. Despite great pitching against No. 19 UCLA and LMU, the Northwestern offense was blanked, losing 1-0 and 2-0, respectively.

Unlike the first weekend of the season, where Northwestern’s struggles were rooted in leaving runners on base, the ‘Cats struggled to even get runners on the base path this weekend. Against UCLA, Taylor Tinsley was stellar for the Bruins, holding Northwestern to just three hits while striking out nine. The next morning against Jenna Perez and LMU, the Wildcats lowered their strikeout totals, but instead made it a busy day in the air for the Lion defense, flying out 11 times and recording a singular hit off the bat of Angela Zedak. Northwestern was able to win the other two games with a combined 13 hits, but it’s reasonable to expect more from the offense.

2. Ashley Miller — holy moly

On Sunday against Oregon State, transfer pitcher Ashley Miller was this close to a no-hitter, surrendering her first hit in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was the crowning achievement of a fantastic weekend in the circle for Miller, who now has an ERA sitting at 0.89 over 31.1 innings. That’s no longer a small sample size and includes appearances this weekend against UCLA and LMU — two NCAA tournament teams from a season ago. Miller faced batters in all four games of the weekend, surrendering a single run. She’s proven to be a potential workhorse for the ‘Cats which is especially significant considering Lauren Boyd has yet to play for the ‘Cats this year. The Michigan State transfer looks to have rebounded in a huge way from a down-year in 2023, and her lethal drop ball was on full display this weekend.

3. Bridget Donahey moves up the order, and rightfully so

After batting in the nine-spot to start the season after an up-and-down freshman year in Evanston, Bridget Donahey is climbing up in the order. This past weekend, Donahey hit from the six-spot, right between first-years Emma Raye and Izzy Cunnea in the order. After two homers this weekend, Donahey leads the Wildcats in home runs (three), bases stolen (two) and is second on the team in walks, and third in OPS behind stars Angela Zedak and Kansas Robinson.

It’s been a pleasant sophomore leap for Donahey thus far. Her combination of power and speed, along with her improved eye at the plate and consistent defense, has made her one of the most important Wildcats of the young season.

4. Two-out hitting needs to improve

Somewhat inexplicably for a team that has been largely productive at the plate this season, Northwestern’s bats have just been ice-cold with two outs on the board. This weekend, the ‘Cats hit .243 with two outs, an adequate number that was ballooned thanks to a 5-of-12 game against San Diego (in a match where NU still stranded nine runners in a one-run victory). But on the season, excluding a 5-of-10 performance against St. Thomas, the team hits just .200 with two outs. For a squad that has already played in several games decided by one or two runs, those are the margins that can make the difference in the win column.

5. Ayana Lindsey is still finding her rhythm

After the departure of program great Skyler Shellmyer in center field, it was reasonable to think there would be some growing pains for whoever filled her shoes. And while she’s been great in the field so far, her development at the plate is taking a little more time. Lindsey has assumed the nine-spot in the lineup as she settles in, but the results need to start appearing at some point. Through 11 games, Lindsey has just three hits in 37 plate appearances, posting a batting average of just .100 and an OPS of .470. Her walk-to-strikeout ratio is on the wrong side of the coin as well. Based on her numbers from the past two seasons, I’m pro-patience when it comes to Lindsey, but if the bat doesn’t get going soon, it could force Kate Drohan’s hand to make a lineup switch.

Weekend Awards:

Weekend MVP: It ain’t close — it’s Ashley Miller (17.0 innings, eight hits allowed, one run allowed, 18 strikeouts)

Best Play: Stepping in behind the plate for Jordyn Rudd, a former Softball America National Defensive Player of the Year was going to be tough, but plays like this one prove that Emma Raye is next in line.

First-year shoutout: Back-to-back awards for Emma Raye, who also hit a three-run homer in the first inning against San Diego. With high-OBP players like Kelsey Nader, Robinson, Zedak and Hannah Cady ahead of her, we could see some major numbers for Raye in the RBI column this season.

Ethan’s favorite NU softball thing he saw this weekend: Former Wildcat Sydney Supple, who was also at the Mary Nutter Classic, but as a media member! It was an electric weekend of softball — including a bunch of one-run games, a handful of walk-offs and a Tennessee program record — and Sydney was there to broadcast it all!

What a difference a year can make…



From playing all 4 years in the @NutterClassic to calling 8 games for @FloSoftball. This tournament will always hold a special place in my



Tonight’s lineup:@OregonSB vs. @BaylorSoftball 7CT@NDsoftball vs. @BaylorSoftball 9:30 CT pic.twitter.com/8Rc4MS3dQX — Sydney Supple (@Sydney_Supple) February 22, 2024

That’s a wrap on this week’s column. Up next for Northwestern: a trip to Auburn, Alabama to take on Auburn (2x), North Texas (2x) and USC Upstate as we inch closer and closer to playing softball in Evanston.