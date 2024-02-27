How the ‘Cats can win at the Xfinity Center

The Northwestern Wildcats desperately need to learn to win on the road.

The ‘Cats currently sit relatively comfortably in a position to punch their ticket to the Big Dance. However, a severe inability to finish games away from Welsh-Ryan Arena and a general tendency to play down to inferior competition has plagued Chris Collins and his team from fulfilling their potential. Wednesday’s game at Maryland is a chance to turn things around, and it comes at the best time of year.

In all fairness to the Wildcats, the majority of their Big Ten competition on the road has been extremely challenging: — road losses included No. 9 Illinois, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 2 Purdue and two red-hot teams in Nebraska and Rutgers. The Terrapins, though, have not been so fortunate at the Xfinity Center. Through eight Big Ten games, they’ve gone an even .500 and look very mortal even with home-court advantage. On the other hand, NU just earned a massive win against Indiana in Assembly Hall, looking more ready than ever to steal another win outside of Evanston.

Here are the biggest factors affecting a potential Northwestern win:

Balanced scoring

If Northwestern wants to pick up its 20th victory of the season, Boo Buie cannot be the only guy on the court to step up offensively. An unfortunate fact of the matter is that when the Wildcats travel, some reliable scoring options can fade away into ineffectiveness, leaving Buie somewhat stranded and the offense utterly stagnant. With Ty Berry out for the rest of the season, a balanced offensive attack will be critical to success, especially against the Terps. Maryland has given up double-digit points to three or more scorers in three out of four Big Ten home losses this season. A plethora of options will keep the defense honest, and make head coach Kevin Willard’s night a hard one in terms of defensive scheming.

Limit Three-Point Shooting

By no means has this year’s Maryland team been “hot” from three: it’s dead last in 3-point shooting percentage at 28.9% for the season, and the numbers from home in the Big Ten haven’t been all that better. Nonetheless, there is still a stark contrast in the Terps’ shooting at home in B1G wins versus losses. When at home, the Terps sport a feasible 30.3% shooting from beyond the arc. That percentage drops all the way down to 23.8% in losses. Though Maryland hasn’t been all that efficient from three, it does jack up 21 per contest.

Northwestern ought to make perimeter pressure a point of emphasis. As long as sharpshooters like Jahmir Young and Donta Scott can’t get hot, long-distance shooting should be kept in check.

Limiting Turnovers

It might seem obvious, and even easy, considering the Wildcats have been extremely efficient at taking care of the ball, with the lowest turnover rate in the Big Ten. On the other hand, Maryland currently sits last in that category. But, Northwestern has had considerable trouble on the road when it comes to handling pressure, especially down the stretch. In five of its six Big Ten losses (all on the road), Northwestern has been tied or had a lead with less than 10 minutes to play. Consistent offensive breakdowns, with unforced turnovers and a sudden lack of quality shots, have plagued the ‘Cats all season. Northwestern needs to be able to slam the door against Maryland if and when they have a late-game lead, especially to prevent a Jahmir Young takeover.

Slow Down the Offense (outside of Jahmir Young)

Speaking of Jahmir Young, the fifth-year senior has been a bright spot on a Maryland offense that has struggled to score otherwise (13th in Big Ten). Averaging 20.8 points per game, the Charlotte transfer is currently third in the Big Ten in scoring, and a constant threat to put up 25 or more points on any given night. The good news for Northwestern, though, is that it doesn’t need to slow down Young to win. In Maryland’s four B1G losses, he’s averaged 22.3 points. Northwestern instead needs to simply ensure no one else gets going. In those same four contests, Young has received almost no help — the Terrapins averaged only 61.3 points per game, more than 8 points below their season point per game average. To keep the opposing offense in check, slowing down other capable scorers like Julian Reese and Donta Scott is essential for a second straight-away win.