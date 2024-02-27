What should women’s basketball aim to accomplish to end its season?

The final push is here.

The season has been far from pretty for Northwestern women’s basketball. At 8-19 overall and 3-13 in Big Ten play, the Wildcats currently sit 13th in the conference. Additionally, they are in the midst of a losing streak spanning five games, all of which were lost by double-digit points.

However, despite the recent skid and the overall lack of success this year, NU can still earn a few small victories to conclude its season before it begins looking ahead to the 2024-25 campaign. With two regular-season games to go and the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon, there is ample opportunity for the ‘Cats to end their season on a high note.

Today, Northwestern hosts No. 14 Indiana at Welsh-Ryan Arena for senior night. Realistically, a loss here is almost certain. When NU traveled to Bloomington, it was stifled in all aspects, losing 100-59. The Hoosiers are also fresh off an upset of Caitlin Clark and her Iowa squad, and they show no signs of slowing down against a Northwestern squad they already dominated once.

However, Northwestern has a very real chance of snagging a victory in its regular season finale at Rutgers. At 2-15 in Big Ten play, Rutgers is the lone team below Northwestern in the conference standings. When the ‘Cats hosted Rutgers in December, they earned a narrow 77-70 victory, with Caileigh Walsh and Melannie Daley each reaching the 20-point mark.

The Scarlet Knights will have home-court advantage in this game, but NU can still eke out one final regular season win if its star players contribute similarly to how they did in December.

If Northwestern beats Rutgers, it all but locks up the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, meaning it would play the No. 12 seed. This will most likely be Minnesota or Purdue, both of which would be challenging matchups. The ‘Cats put up a lackluster showing against Purdue, getting blown out 74-48 at home. They did not perform much better against the Golden Gophers, losing 88-63.

A win in the Big Ten Tournament is highly improbable, but Northwestern can at the very least aim to be a nuisance to its opponent and keep the game within ten points. The team is capable of fighting, having swept Wisconsin this season and having pestered Illinois earlier this month. There is no reason why Northwestern can’t give its opponent a decent scare in its opening matchup.

If Northwestern were to defy the odds and advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, then it would face the No. 5 seed, which is currently slated to be Michigan State. The season would most likely end here, but advancing to the second round in the first place would be an outstanding finish to a season that has been a true test of grit for the ‘Cats.