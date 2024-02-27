Rapid Reaction: Northwestern falls 84-64 to No. 14 Indiana

On senior night, Northwestern (8-20, 3-14 B1G) was thrashed by No. 14 Indiana (24-4, 13-3 B1G) 83-64. The ‘Cats could not keep up with IU’s prolific offense, with the Hoosiers shooting over 50% from the field.

For the Wildcats, the lone bright spot on offense was Melannie Daley. Daley dropped 24 points while shooting 12-of-18 from the field. Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 28 points on 12-of-13 shooting. Sara Scalia added 11 points and made three from beyond the arc.

Northwestern won the tip-off, but Indiana scored the game’s first points off a Yarden Garzon three-pointer. The Wildcats roared right back, with Caleigh Walsh driving in layups on two consecutive possessions. However, points from Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia pushed Indiana’s lead to 10-4 early.

Daley gave Northwestern momentum halfway through the quarter, scoring two layups before the media timeout, and she scored two more after the timeout; however, NU was countered by an open three from Scalia. A few possessions later, Caroline Lau drilled deep three to cut the Hoosiers’ lead to five, but Holmes answered with another bunny in the paint. Both teams went on a combined five consecutive scoring drives, with the quarter ending 26-21 in Indiana’s favor.

Holmes opened the second quarter with two layups and a Sydney Parrish three put the Hoosiers up by 10 before the Wildcats called timeout with around eight minutes left in the quarter. After the timeout, Northwestern’s struggles continued, with Daley scoring Northwestern’s only points for six minutes straight while Indiana extended its lead to 14. However, Jasmine McWilliams broke Northwestern’s non-Daley scoring drought, while buckets from Daley and Mercy Ademusayo cut Indiana’s lead to 43-33 heading into the locker room.

To start the second half, Scalia hit her third three of the game, and Northwestern got its first points of the half from two Walsh free throws. Indiana went on a 7-2 run for the next two minutes, which forced a NU timeout. To close off the quarter, it didn’t get much better for the Wildcats, as they were held to eight points and the score ended up at 71-45 with ten minutes left.

By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the game was settled as Indiana emptied its bench. NU made it a 20-point game by outscoring the Hoosiers 19-13 in the quarter, but any chance of a comeback was gone before the last frame started. By the time the buzzer sounded, Indiana cruised to an 84-64 victory

Northwestern closes out the regular season on Sunday, traveling to New Jersey to take on Rutgers. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.