Where Northwestern baseball needs to improve after seven games

In an unusually warm February afternoon in Evanston, the Wildcats appeared energized by the mid-60 degree and partly cloudy weather. With the score tied at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, a solo home run by junior catcher Bennett Markinson sparked a four-run inning that secured a home win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

At this time last year, the 2023 Northwestern baseball team was 0-6, halfway through a 12-game losing streak to start the season. That team would go on to play to an abysmal 10-40 record. This is not that team and it doesn’t play like it. Through seven games, first-year head coach Ben Greenspan has helped guide the 2024 ‘Cats to a 2-5 record, bookending a season-opening 9-0 win over Tulane in New Orleans with a home opener 5-1 win against Illinois State Tuesday afternoon.

After a lack of head coaching consistency to start this decade and a slew of players transferring elsewhere the last two seasons, Greenspan and the ‘Cats need to establish a competitive foundation for this year’s squad to have a successful season.

Before the team heads to Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend to play a three-game series against Bethune-Cookman, there are a few areas the Wildcats need to improve on to be competitive:

Quality pitching is a must

Northwestern is averaging just over five runs a game on offense, which is okay, but the pitching staff is giving up a terrible seven runs per game. While those pitching numbers are inflated due to the 30 runs allowed during the three-game series against 12th-ranked Duke, the ‘Cats simply need more consistency from their pitchers going forward.

Senior left-handed pitcher Nolan Morr has been a bright spot for the team, only allowing two runs in 13 innings pitched. However, with 14 guys on the pitching staff, with nine seniors and graduate students, NU needs guys like senior right-handed pitcher Matt McClure to improve and provide more quality innings.

Northwestern also ranks near the bottom in strikeouts recorded with 47. One positive to be gleamed from the ‘Cats pitching staff is that it falls near the middle of the conference in terms of walks allowed, with 30 so far.

Offensive numbers need to improve across the board

Northwestern is last in the Big Ten in slugging percentage and near the bottom for on-base percentage. Those two numbers alone tell you almost everything you need to know about this offense so far. It isn’t getting on base to start rallies and hasn’t generated much power. Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick and outfield graduate student Tyler Ganus are the only two players with more than two extra-base hits so far. McElfatrick and Markinson are the only two Wildcats with a home run through seven games.

Granted, as temperatures start to rise and hitters get more at-bats under their belts, they should be able to generate more power. Northwestern is just striking out too often as a team right now, racking up 77 strikeouts in seven games. To put that number into perspective, Northwestern players are striking out in just over 32% of their at-bats so far this season. That number needs to go down just to allow other outcomes to be possible for these hitters.

Fielding appears to be Northwestern’s specialty

Fielding statistics are where these ‘Cats have shined so far this season. Their .986 fielding percentage is good for second in the Big Ten and they’ve only allowed three errors, which is tied for first in the conference. Its infield has also turned five double plays.

If the ‘Cats can fix their early season struggles with either pitching or batting, having the combination of good consistent defense and an improved second category is a solid foundation this team can stand on moving forward.