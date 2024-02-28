Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings, 10th edition: Michigan State’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week

Folks, it’s almost March!

We’re less than three weeks from Selection Sunday, and the Big Ten had a flurry of fascinating results this past week. Let’s take a look at where each team in the conference stands with the regular season almost over.

1. No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 23-3 (14-3 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan State

Following a shocking upset to Ohio State last week, the Boilermakers rebounded with victories against Rutgers and Michigan. In the resounding 96-68 victory over the Scarlet Knights, Zach Edey added 25 points, while three other starters finished in double figures as well. Purdue will look to extend its winning streak when it faces Michigan State on Saturday ahead of a massive showdown against No. 13 Illinois in Champaign next week.

2. No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 20-7 (11-5 B1G)

Next game: vs. Minnesota

It’s been an interesting week for Brad Underwood’s team. Last Wednesday’s loss to Penn State was devastating, with the Fighting Illini blowing a seven-point lead in the final minute. They rebounded against Iowa, though, with Coleman Hawkins scoring 30 points in the winning effort. Illinois will seek another home win against Minnesota on Wednesday as it closes in on securing a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

3. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 19-8 (10-6 B1G)

Next game: at Maryland

The ‘Cats had a good week, taking care of business at home after a brief scare against Michigan. Ryan Langborg scored 20 and Brooks Barnhizer finished with a double-double. However, the story of the night was Boo Buie, who became Northwestern’s all-time scoring leader after netting a long three in the first half. With a second straight NCAA Tournament berth in sight, NU will look to capture another road victory against Maryland on Wednesday night.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 20-8 (10-7 B1G)

Next game: at Ohio State

The Cornhuskers got the job done against Indiana at Assembly Hall, a crucial win for their chances of making the Big Dance. They also dominated against Minnesota in Lincoln, with Juwan Gary scoring 22 points in his biggest game of the season. Next up for Nebraska is Ohio State, a team that’s been riding high after a couple of upset victories in recent weeks.

5. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 18-10 (10-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Illinois

It’s been a rough February for Wisconsin. It didn’t get any better on Tuesday night, as the Badgers fell short against Indiana at Assembly Hall. No. 13 Illinois comes to Madison on Saturday, a game that will be tough but is a must-win for the Badgers if they hope to remain in position for the double-bye... and top-five seeding in March.

6. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 17-11 (9-8 B1G)

Next game: at Purdue

There’s bad weeks in the Big Ten, and then there’s the week Michigan State just experienced. Home losses to Iowa and Ohio State – which occurred as a result of a Dale Bonner buzzer-beater – are inexcusable for the Spartans, and certainly make the path to the NCAA Tournament a lot murkier. For all the progress MSU has made over the past few weeks, these two games will single-handedly reverse all of it and some, inflicting massive damage on its résumé. Unfortunately for the Spartans, the schedule only gets more arduous, with a trip to No. 2 Purdue upcoming this weekend.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 17-12 (9-9 B1G)

Next game: at Northwestern

Iowa is a fascinating basketball team, and could be a quiet contender to make a last-minute push toward the tournament. Winning at the Breslin Center was a big step in the right direction, with Payton Sandfort and Ben Krikke showing their continued prowess on the offensive end. A loss to No. 13 Illinois was to be expected, but Iowa will have a prime opportunity to avenge the defeat on the final day of regular season play. A victory at home over Penn State was well deserved for the Hawkeyes, and was yet another Sandfort offensive masterclass. They will look to keep the streak going on the road against Northwestern, a game that could be very difficult given NU’s strength at home.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 17-10 (8-8 B1G)

Next game: at Illinois

Minnesota went .500 this week, winning at home against Ohio State and then losing on the road to Nebraska. Elijah Hawkins had his best game of the year against the Buckeyes, closing with 24 points. The Golden Gophers will now head to Champaign to face No. 13 Illinois, with an opportunity to get a signature Quad 1 road win before the end of the regular season.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 16-12 (6-11 B1G)

Next game: vs. Nebraska

It may be too late for Ohio State to make a push, but the Buckeyes are undoubtedly making waves in the Big Ten. New interim coach Jake Diebler has won two of his first three games in charge, upsetting No. 2 Purdue last week and now taking down Michigan State at the Breslin Center. The Buckeyes will host Nebraska on Thursday, as they seek to extend their winning streak to two.

10. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 15-13 (7-10 B1G)

Next game: vs. Northwestern

The Terrapins got a big road victory against Rutgers on Sunday, with Julian Reese leading the way with 20 points. Maryland’s defense held a dormant Rutgers offense to 46 points, tied for a season-low in scoring. The season is likely over, but the Terrapins are technically still in the fight. They will host Northwestern tonight in College Park.

11. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 15-13 (7-10 B1G)

Next game: vs. Northwestern

Indiana’s season is close to over, with its “basketball school” reputation being put to the test amidst a string of poor results. A home victory over a struggling Wisconsin makes the situation slightly better, but it will likely not be enough to reverse IU’s fortune this season. It’s now onto College Park next, where the Hoosiers will look to cling onto an iota of hope left in their season with a win over the Terrapins.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 14-15 (8-10 B1G)

Next game: at Minnesota

Without Kanye Clary, Penn State hasn’t been as bad as many anticipated. As previously mentioned, the Nittany Lions overcame a seven-point deficit in the final minute to beat No. 13 Illinois in its first game in the historic Rec Hall since 2015. That was followed up by another home victory against Indiana, a game in which all five starters finished in double figures. The two-game streak ended with a loss to Iowa, but it was a valiant effort nonetheless. While the season appears over, PSU will head up north to face Minnesota on Saturday in its second-to-last game of conference play.

13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 14-13 (6-10 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan

Here’s another team that had a bad week. This is to be expected, given Rutgers’ historically poor offense and the strength of opponents it has faced of late. A road loss at Purdue is to be expected, while a loss at the RAC to Maryland – a game in which the Scarlet Knights tied a season low by scoring a mere 46 points – is an apt representation for the season it has been for this team. Rutgers has a prime opportunity for a win when it hosts Michigan on Thursday in a matchup of the two lowest-ranked teams in the conference, at least according to my personal judgements.

14. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-20 (3-14 B1G)

Next game: at Rutgers

Michigan is near rock bottom, and the only way to go is up. There were some encouraging signs in the loss to Northwestern, with the Wolverines shooting over 70% from beyond the arc. They also played up to competition at home against No. 2 Purdue, but still fell short. They will look to snap their five-game losing streak on Thursday against Rutgers, as the clock potentially winds down on Juwan Howard’s tenure in Ann Arbor.