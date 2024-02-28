Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Maryland: TV, streaming, radio, injury report, betting line

Northwestern has a chance to earn its 20th win and its fifth Quad 1 victory of the season by exorcising some East Coast demons. It’s only won at Maryland once, but will look to defeat Jahmir Young and the Terps this evening in a battle of the Big Ten’s top point guards.

Follow along in the comments here, and on our Twitter page! Here’s everything you need to know to watch, bet on and follow the action:

Broadcast Information

Location: XFINITY Center (College Park, Maryland)

Game Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

Maryland -6, O/U 130.5 (per Oddshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: Ty Berry (season, meniscus); QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Langborg (ankle)

Maryland: OUT: Chance Stephens