Rapid Reaction: Northwestern staves off Maryland to secure 20th victory in 68-61 road rock fight

Northwestern (20-8, 11-6 B1G) seized on another opportunity for a quad one victory when taking on Maryland (15-14, 7-11 B1G) in College Park.

With Ryan Langborg out due to an ankle injury, the ‘Cats couldn’t quite keep the offensive momentum in a 19-of-41 performance from the field, but it emerged victorious in a 68-61 victory over the Terrapins, who shot just 2-of-22 from three-point land.

Nick Martinelli led the way for Northwestern with a career-high 27 points along with seven rebounds. Despite rough shooting numbers, Brooks Barnhizer and Boo Buie joined Martinelli in double-figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively, and Barnhizer led the team with 10 rebounds, while No. 0 led the way with five assists.

Jahmir Young got to the line at will, and ended the night with 24 points — including an 11-of-12 performance from the charity stripe — and six assists, leading the Terrapins in both categories, but his individual efforts were not enough to overcome UMD’s ugly three-point shooting performance as a team.

Maryland won the opening tip, but Northwestern struck first with a Barnhizer free-throw line jumper. Young immediately answered back with a layup of his own to get Maryland on the board. DeShawn Harris-Smith gave the Terrapins their first lead of the night with a corner three. After Buie found Martinelli for a wide-open layup, the two teams traded turnovers and misses, with Maryland holding a 5-4 lead at the under-16 media timeout.

The game continued to be ugly for both teams, but Martinelli got into the lane for a hook shot to give Northwestern the lead again. Julian Reese made one of his two free throws after a shooting foul by Justin Mullins, tying the game at six apiece.

In between a couple of misses, Buie got into the lane and drove right to the middle of the paint and knocked down a floater to make it 8-6 Northwestern. Later, Young drew another foul on the way to the hoop, and Maryland found itself at the free throw line again, giving it a chance to retake the lead despite going 5:40 without a made field goal.

After a slew of free throws that tied the game up at 10, Harris-Smith took advantage of a Northwestern double-team and got a layup to go. That snapped a Maryland field goal drought that lasted more than nine minutes. Hunger responded by drawing Reese’s second foul and knocked down one at the stripe.

The parade to the line only continued, as Martinelli made two more free throws after a media timeout to give Northwestern a 13-12 lead. However, Maryland responded back immediately with a Harris-Smith layup over Matthew Nicholson to get back on the board. The free throws kept raining, with Martinelli earning four on three separate possessions to give the ‘Cats had their biggest lead of the night at 17-14.

The sophomore continued his first-half takeover by drawing a charge on Scott, forcing him to the bench with two fouls, and then knocked down both free throws after Kevin Willard was called for a technical foul arguing the call. After a make from Blake Smith, Northwestern found itself on a 7-0 run made up entirely of free throws. Young finally stopped the bleeding with two of his own, but Buie drained Northwestern’s first three of the night to give the ‘Cats a 23-16 lead heading into the first half’s final media timeout.

Young went on a Martinelli-esque run of his own, knocking down four in the row from the line to cut the lead down to just three before a Caelum Swanton-Rodger putback dunk made it 23-22. Buie and Young traded free throws with the Northwestern lead remaining at one with under two minutes to play. Barnhizer hit a jumper and then got to the free throw line on the next possession with just 11 seconds left, where he knocked down both shots at the charity stripe to give the ‘Cats a 29-24 halftime lead after the Terps missed their 13th three-point attempt of the first half (out of 14 total attempts). Both teams combined to go 2-of-21 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Buie got the ‘Cats on the board on their first possession with a layup. Reese drew multiple fouls on a Maryland possession and got a layup to go, but couldn’t convert the and-one opportunity. Martinelli responded with a bucket of his own to put the Northwestern lead at 33-26. Young cut it to five on the ensuing Maryland possession, but a lob from Buie to Nicholson pushed the Northwestern lead back to seven once again. Harris-Smith responded with an and-one layup through contact, which drew Nicholson’s third foul heading into the half’s first media stoppage.

Harris-Smith got into double-figures by converting the and-one. Martinelli then knocked down his patented lefty hook to give the ‘Cats took a six-point lead. Kaiser snared an offensive rebound and put in a layup, but Hunger came back down the floor and drew Reese’s third foul of the game, then knocked down both free throws to make it 39-33 ‘Cats. Adding to the brief run, Buie found Martinelli wide open in the paint for a layup. That forced Willard to take a timeout with Northwestern taking its biggest lead of the game: eight points.

Young hit a much-needed three for the Terps, but Reese picked up his fourth foul trying to elbow his way out of the post double team on the next Maryland offensive possession. However, the dynamic duo of the night connected again, as Buie found Martinelli for an and-one. He eventually gave the ‘Cats an eight-point lead at the second media timeout.

Buckets from Young and Scott cut the Northwestern lead to four. After Swanton-Rodger blocked a Nicholson dunk, Young drew a foul and hit both free throws to cut the lead to 44-42, but the ‘Cats responded with some physicality of their own. Following two and-ones from Smith and Martinelli — which gave the latter a career-high 23 points — NU found itself on a run. Barnhizer drew yet another foul and knocked down both free throws giving the ‘Cats their largest lead of the night at nine points. Scott put a dent into it with a layup, though, putting the score at 51-44 in NU’s favor going into the under-eight.

Reese knocked down one of two free throws, but Martinelli stayed hot by knocking down a fadeaway. On the next ‘Cats possession, he walled off Reese in the paint, allowing Nicholson to drive to the lane and dunk over Geronimo, to finish off an 11-3 run and give Northwestern its first double-digit lead of the night by a score of 55-45. Reese responded with a layup of his own and then a free-throw line jumper to cut the lead down to six.

Buie knew it was time to take over, and with Scott lagging behind on defense, he knocked down a deep three to make it 58-49 Northwestern. Smith knocked down both ends of a one-and-one to put the ‘Cats up by 11 before Harris-Smith cut it to 60-51 with a little over four minutes remaining. After two more layups from Harris-Smith and Young, Northwestern’s 11-point lead shrank all the way to 60-55 heading into the final two-and-a-half minutes of action.

Reese got another layup for Maryland to close out an 8-0 run and cut the ‘Cats’ lead down to just three points. Barnhizer kept Northwestern afloat, though, stopping the Terps’ run with two more free throws. Fittingly, Martinelli capped off his career night by knocking down a floater. That proved to be the dagger after a few more trips to the line for the ‘Cats, who emerged victorious on the road.

The Wildcats will head back home to play Iowa on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.