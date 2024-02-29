Chris Collins took the road less traveled to reach his magnum opus at Maryland

The journey from Welsh-Ryan Arena’s sideline to the Xfinity Center’s visiting locker room in College Park, Maryland is about 714 miles long. On Tuesday, Northwestern took a two-hour flight there, but Chris Collins’ walk to his 68-61 victory over Maryland on Wednesday night began about 11 years ago.

On April 2, 2013, Collins choked up at the old Welsh-Ryan Arena’s podium while delivering the thesis of his introductory address as Northwestern’s newest men’s basketball head coach. “I will give my all to make this program be respected nationwide,” he said. “It’s not about getting to one NCAA Tournament. It’s about doing more than that, and hopefully one day building a championship program here at Northwestern.”

As he uttered those words, the Big Ten Network cameras cut to his father Doug intently looking on. Twenty-seven years earlier and 19 miles down the road, the elder Collins had taken his son’s baby steps. In his first head coaching job, he took a Chicago Bulls team that hadn’t attained consecutive winning seasons in 12 years, and guided a 20-year-old franchise to the precipice of becoming an iconic one in just three. It eventually did, and the centerpiece he helped develop became a global icon that left an indelible mark on the team, but Collins’ 1989 firing cut his walk short. He had set a foundation, but it was about doing more than that.

Now, the tears welling up in his son’s eyes marked a baptism, one of renewal. Chris, the 13-year assistant at Duke who earned two national titles, willingly chose to complete his father’s walk in a gym where the 50-year-old floorboards creaked like the plank on a pirate ship.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin put it best last March, after his Bruins eliminated Collins’ team in the Round of 32. “He could have sat in Durham, North Carolina and waited for Coach K to retire,” Cronin said. “And he said, ‘I’m gonna go home and take the Northwestern job.’ I respect that. He ran to a tough situation.”

In a city with flat roads, Collins’ walk has been defined by mountains — both climbing up them and falling down. His culture’s damage was at the forefront of the Johnnie Vassar lawsuit in 2016, then he took Northwestern to its first ever NCAA Tournament the same school year. He immediately followed that up with a disappointing 2017-18 season, only to return home to a freshly-renovated arena and recruiting success that the program had never seen before.

As Collins said, though, one NCAA Tournament was never enough. Four losing seasons later, he hit a valley. His job security was as thin as the sheet of paper Derrick Gragg’s letter held it together with. Pete Nance, whose mere decision to come to Evanston marked the progress Collins had made, transferred. Collins had hit the mountain’s bottom with a thud.

He responded by summitting several: the Michigan State win, both Indiana upsets, beating Illinois, upsetting No. 1 Purdue, developing an inefficient three-star point guard into an All-Big Ten player. A student fanbase that had never consistently showed out for men’s basketball wasn’t just interested in watching games; it was now crashing websites to get there. One of the program’s defining weaknesses propelled its home into a place where no high-major team has won in 365 days.

Collins was transforming student apathy into March Madness.

Yet, had Northwestern really developed the championship culture Collins coveted? An improbable season was labeled as such because it was just that: magic. Collins was bound to hit his head again on the program’s ceiling that three-star recruits tend to turn into concrete. Even when Boo Buie, the best of them all, returned for his fifth season, it seemed clear that Northwestern could only go as far as its greatest player ever could take it. To many, he was the program.

Even with five more years of job security, Collins didn’t sit. He didn’t try to jump through the ceiling, either. He just kept on walking toward his 2013 promise.

Of course, Collins’ walk this season has been one rooted in struggle, because how else can anyone climb mountains in Evanston? Right after NU reached a new high with a second upset over Purdue, it face-planted against Chicago State. Just as it had crested another hill with perimeter perfection against Nebraska, it lost Ty Berry for the season to a torn meniscus.

Among all those arduous climbs and tumbles, the head coach’s defining one may have come last night. It may not have been his most impressive win, or his most significant. Honestly, it might have been his most ugly one. But it was distinctively his. He didn’t have Berry. He didn’t have Ryan Langborg, whose absence due to an ankle injury was unexpected before Wednesday afternoon. Buie, the face of his program, shot 4-of-13. His team, which won games with its perimeter offense, had its worst three-point shooting night of the entire season.

Yet, on the road, in a building where he had only won once, his team notched its 20th victory and its fifth Quad 1 win with an unsung sophomore and a walk-on leading the way.

Blake Smith was the walk-on. After not seeing more than two minutes in a game during his first 18 months in purple and white, he chose to burn his redshirt three weeks ago when Berry went down. Smith stepped in to provide great effort and length as a perimeter defender, and contributed 27 minutes to help hold Maryland to a staggering 2-of-22 mark from three-point land.

In some aspects, Smith’s path mirrors that of Nick Martinelli, who dropped a career-high 27 points. Starring at Glenbrook South High School exactly 30 years after Collins won Illinois Mr. Basketball in the same town, Martinelli walked his coach’s walk. After only receiving offers from Northwestern and Elon, he didn’t see the court for months during his freshman year until Julian Roper II went down with an injury in January. Like Smith, Martinelli had to jump in and provide quality minutes on a team with tournament aspirations.

This season, the sophomore has climbed another hill. After Martinelli settled into his sixth-man role, Berry’s injury has forced him to play north of 36 minutes a game. He didn’t even average 10 last year. His unconventional game, which his trademark lefty hook patents, shouldn’t work in the Big Ten. Last night, it did.

It’s only fitting that these gigantic footsteps on Collins’ trek came the same way Martinelli flips up most of his hooks: heavily contested, just when the shot clock seems like it’ll expire and in a way that leaves you shaking your head with an equal amount of incredulity and awe.

Once Northwestern had secured the seven-point win that left it all but assured of a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth, Collins arrived inside the jubilant visiting locker room 714 miles away from that Welsh-Ryan Arena podium. The players showered him with bottles of water as he screamed like the little kid Doug watched taking baby steps in 2013. This marked another baptism, only much louder in UMD’s solemn cathedral.

Chris Collins will continue walking on the road less traveled, though it was never about getting to the NCAA Tournament. It was about walking to the Xfinity Center’s locker room in his way, the hard way that he ran toward. It was about christening the championship program he promised 11 years ago — one that routinely molds Northwestern’s ever-apparent limitations into his decisive and defining strengths.