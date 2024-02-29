Wrestling: Northwestern battles for its first win of the season

The losing streak has been snapped.

After a loss to Purdue to drop to 0-7 on the season, the Northwestern wrestling returned to Welsh-Ryan Arena for its last weekend of regular-season matches. Things got off to a disappointing, yet similar start on Feb. 16, as the Wildcats lost to Binghamton. However, NU kept the match closer than usual, only losing 21-15.

Perhaps the most impressive victory on the day was Troy Fisher’s 7-3 decision upset over No. 11 Jacob Nolan. No. 21 Trevor Chumbley also earned a resounding 19-3 victory by technical fall. Aiden Vandenbush and Massey Odiotti also notched wins for NU, but their efforts were not enough to overcome the deficit.

Two days later, Northwestern returned to the Welsh for a showdown against No. 23 Indiana, its fourth match against a ranked team this year. Few people expected the home side to put up a major fight, but the ‘Cats were out for blood.

Chumbley got the team started with an easy 22-6 win by technical fall over Indiana’s Zack Rotkvich. Then, seemingly carrying momentum over from the previous Friday, Fisher fought for a 7-4 decision win over Roman Rogotzke. Evan Bates also worked for a 2-0 upset over No. 33 Gabe Sollars.

Odiotti and Dedrick Navarro also picked up victories for Northwestern, as the ‘Cats edged the Hoosiers 19-18 to earn their first win of the season and snap an eight-game losing skid.

Next up on the day was Illinois. Chumbley, Bates and Fisher each emerged victorious to go undefeated on the afternoon. Sam Cartella and Jack Jessen also notched wins of their own, but the collective effort fell just short of a second consecutive victory, as the Illini escaped with a 21-20 triumph.

Fresh off their strongest weekend of the year, the Wildcats will look to make even more noise when they travel to College Park, Maryland on Mar. 9 for the Big Ten Championships.