Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings, eleventh edition

Another week, another Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings. The top teams held serve in the conference this week as upsets were difficult to come by, so shifts in the rankings this week won’t be drastic. The conference season is headed down the home stretch, and a champion has been crowned. Here’s a look at where things stand just a few games from the finish line:

1. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 25-3 (16-1 B1G)

Next game: at Iowa

The Buckeyes are officially regular-season Big Ten champions, and no matter what happens at Iowa on Sunday, they should finish at the top of this list. Losing wasn’t really a thing for Ohio State over the course of this season. At a maximum, it will have happened just four times. That’s darn impressive for a team that was pretty good last year, but will cut its loss total at least in half.

Jacy Sheldon has been dynamite. She had 22 on 8-of-14 shooting last night to beat Michigan and clinch the title. A supporting cast of Cotie McMahon, Taylor Thierry and Celeste Taylor is incredibly strong as well. The Buckeyes are title contenders in 2024, and an easy first place on this list.

2. No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 25-4 (14-3 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Ohio State

Despite a road loss to Indiana a week ago, the Hawkeyes still beat Illinois at home this week, and then absolutely destroyed Minnesota on the road by a humiliating score of 108-60. Caitlin Clark had a ho-hum 33 in that blowout, pushing her season average to a measly 32.2 per game. Whatever. That’s not crazy at all. Props to Sharon Goodman for leading Iowa in blocks; Clark claims the title in points, rebound, assists AND steals. She’s ridiculous, and this Hawkeye team will go as far as the best player in college hoops can take it.

3. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 23-4 (14-3 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Maryland

The Hoosiers found a signature win, taking care of business on their home court against Clark and Iowa last week. Sara Scalia had 25, and leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes had 24 en route to an 86-69 victory. Then, Indiana marched into Evanston, and that game went about exactly how you would expect. The ‘Cats couldn’t hang, and Indiana won by 20. This is a team that needed a strong week after an unsettling loss at Illinois the week prior, and it accomplished exactly that.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 19-9 (11-6 B1G)

Next Game: at Illinois

The Huskers beat Minnesota in a home game this week, which isn’t an impressive win, but it’s enough to keep them from sliding down this list. Alexis Markowski has had a really strong junior season, averaging 15.9 points per game on 48% shooting from the field. She’s also averaging a double double with 10.8 boards per night. There’s a pretty clear drop off between the top three teams in this conference and everybody else, but Nebraska is probably the best of that “everyone else” category.

5. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 20-7 (10-6 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Illinois

I’m not a fan of moving teams just to move teams. Michigan State got a blowout W at home against Rutgers this weekend by a score of 93-57. But that can’t be enough for MSU to leapfrog Nebraska, which also won against a bad team at home. So, Julia Ayrault and the Spartans will stay right here. It’s certainly close, though, because Michigan State is a feisty team that has played some good basketball as of late (ever since an unfortunate back-to-back against Indiana and then Ohio State).

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 17-11 (8-9 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Minnesota

Penn State moves up after a respectable 82-69 loss at the hands of Ohio State, and a road win against Purdue. Ashley Owusu and Makenna Marisa give this team a formidable scoring duo, and there are three other players on the roster averaging double digits. The Lions will look to finish strong at home against the Gophers and end the campaign with an even Big Ten record.

7. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 16-11 (8-8 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Wisconsin

The Terps also lost to Ohio State this week, but going on the road and beating the No. 2 team in the country was never realistic. Bri McDaniel did her best to keep it interesting, dropping 21 points on the night — one of her better performances of the season. Maryland has a winnable home game against Wisconsin and a difficult road contest against Indiana left on the docket this season.

8. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 17-12 (8-9 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Purdue

Michigan had the least impressive loss to Ohio State this week, falling 67-51 at the Buckeyes’ place after a complete collapse in the second half. The Wolverines don’t quite have the scoring prowess to compete with the best teams in the league this year, but to their credit, they have put together a respectable season. Junior guard Laila Phelia has been a huge part of that, leading the team in scoring with 16.1 points per game.

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 13-13 (7-9 B1G)

Next Game: at Michigan State

The Illini have only played one game since our last update, and that was a blowout loss at Iowa. That’s obviously understandable, and the team directly behind Illinois didn’t pounce on the opportunity, so the Illini will stay where they were. Makira Cook exploded for 26 points in the loss, outscoring Clark, but it wasn’t enough to keep it particularly close; the Hawkeyes won 101-85. With two games left on the schedule, Illinois still can still finish .500 in conference play.

10. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 13-13 (6-10 B1G)

Next Game: at Maryland

It was a really bad week for Wisconsin, a team that has had a lot of time off recently. Its only game since our last update was a home bout with the lowly Purdue Boilermakers which they promptly lost 79-55. Woof. That’s not a good look. The Badgers are lucky to stay at 10.

11. Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 12-16 (5-12 B1G)

Next Game: at Michigan

The Boilermakers will get rewarded for their impressive showing on the road against Wisconsin. The Penn State home loss that followed it obviously wasn’t ideal, but the game was close and PSU was on fire from the field, shooting at a 56.1% clip. Purdue doesn’t have much to play for, but a road win against Michigan would be something to build on heading into the Big Ten Tournament, as well as next season.

12. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 15-13 (5-12 B1G)

Next Game: at Penn State

The Gophers lost twice this week, once to Nebraska and once to Iowa. That’s a tough draw, but two losses are two losses; they all count the same in the record books. Mara Braun is a really talented sophomore for this group, one that Gopher fans should be excited about going forward. But there isn’t much else going on, hence the disappointing season and the low ranking.

13. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 8-20 (3-14 B1G)

Next Game: at Rutgers

It’s been a nightmare season for Northwestern. The ‘Cats have lost a lot. They’ve turned the ball over a lot. They’ve been completely overmatched often. This team has had a really tough go of it this season, but it has an opportunity to close on a positive note with one game left against perhaps the only team worse than Northwestern in the conference: the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 8-22 (2-15 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Northwestern

Rutgers was dominated twice this week at Maryland and at Michigan State. Neither of those were realistic wins for a team that hasn’t competed in the conference all season. Kaylene Smikle and Destiny Adams provide some scoring, but it hasn’t been enough. Like Northwestern, though, Rutgers has a solid shot to close the season with a victory.