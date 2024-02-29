Rapid Reaction: No. 3 Northwestern shuts down No. 1 Boston College in 14-11 victory

The more things change, the more they stay the same. In a star-studded national title game rematch, last year’s winner emerged victorious once more.

No. 3 Northwestern (4-1, 0-0 B1G) toppled top-ranked Boston College (5-1, 0-0 ACC) 14-11 in a major statement win that showcased the Wildcats’ defensive ceiling. As per usual, the Wildcats were led by the tremendous triumvirate of Izzy Scane, Erin Coykendall, and Madison Taylor. Scane scored five goals, Coykendall added four, and Taylor tacked on three scores of her own to lead the offense. On the defensive end, Molly Laliberty made six saves — including multiple kick saves — and Kendall Halpern, Sammy White and Samantha Smith combined to pick up nine ground balls.

For the Eagles, Rachel Clark was stellar, scoring five goals and adding an assist. Kayla Martello and Emma LoPinto also added multiple goals, but offense was extremely hard to come by for Boston College. The Eagles committed 15 turnovers and put just 16 of their 26 shots on goal. The ‘Cats also won the draw battle 15-12 and picked up 17 ground balls.

In a top-three matchup between the last two teams standing last season, the early going was uncharacteristically sloppy. Both teams committed turnovers on their first possessions, and two of the nation’s 10 best-scoring offenses went over three minutes before putting a goal on the scoreboard. That goal was off the stick of Coykendall, who managed to sneak through the Boston College defense and convert an easy look from five feet out.

The Eagles’ poor offensive play, plus losing track of Coykendall on defense, was a trend that would continue throughout the first quarter. Less than halfway into the first frame, Northwestern had built a 3-0 lead on the top-ranked squad in the land thanks to a pair of goals from Coykendall. The other was, of course, courtesy of Scane, who shook BC’s Julia Greene with an in-and-out move and beat keeper Shea Dolce with a waist-level shot. After seven minutes, Northwestern had tallied three goals while Boston College had committed three turnovers.

However, the home team wouldn’t go quietly. A great save by Dolce on a free position led to a tough shot through two Wildcats for Martello, but she converted and got the Eagles on the board. Martello added a second goal less than a minute later, but Dylan Amonte quickly responded with her first goal of the game to double the lead.

The BC’s errors continued to pile up, and its fourth turnover of the game directly produced a fast-break goal for Madison Taylor. On the ensuing possession, Boston College lost the ball again, and the Scane train rumbled right past First Team All-American Sydney Scales to push the lead to 6-2. After a sweet pick play by Samantha Smith, Coykendall got back in on the scoring action with her third goal of the first frame — extending the margin to 7-2.

The third-ranked Wildcats utterly dominated possession in the first frame. Samantha Smith had as many draw controls (three) as the Boston College team total, and NU benefited from five Eagles turnovers and four ground balls. An 11-4 advantage in shots, including seven combined from Scane and Coykendall, led to the 7-2 lead. Dolce, the sophomore sensation, once again looked overmatched in the face of the unrelenting Northwestern attack, ut Boston College wasn’t coming into the game ranked No. 1 for nothing.

Despite a brilliant solo effort by Taylor to find the corner pocket and bounce another one past Dolce, the Eagles controlled possession to open the second frame and scored three of the four goals in the period. Clark led the charge, adding her second goal of the quarter to trim the gap to 8-5 with just over eight minutes to play in the opening half. The Eagles’ defense seemed to always have two players in between the ball and the goal, and the result was a much slower second quarter for Northwestern’s offense.

In fact, the second frame was a role reversal of the first one. All of a sudden, it was Northwestern who couldn't hang onto the ball, and Boston College continuously making runs into the fan. Only a brilliant save by Laliberty with under three minutes to play and a Makenna Davis shot off the crossbar prevented Boston College from trimming the deficit from three. Even with a woman-up opportunity to close the half, the Wildcats were unable to capitalize and went into the locker room clinging to an 8-5 lead.

Despite a three-goal lead, it almost seemed like the Wildcats were behind. Boston College outshot them 8-5 in the second frame and allowed just one Northwestern goal. Northwestern also committed six turnovers and converted just one of its four clearance opportunities. Had it not been for some Laliberty heroics, the game may very well have been tied through 30 minutes.

On a chilly, windy evening in Chestnut Hill, the Wildcats needed to come out hot in the second half to dethrone No. 1 BC. While Lindsey Frank scored under a minute into the second half, Northwestern couldn’t get any separation. Dolce was a major factor in that, denying Scane twice with some superhuman efforts.

Luckily for the Wildcats, their defense also upped its game, and a blocked shot led to a yellow card for Boston College’s Clark during the transition. With a woman up, Northwestern earned a free position shot, and Scane would not be denied a third time. A wraparound goal from the defending Tewaaraton winner pushed the lead to 10-5, but Scane’s hat trick was quickly answered by Clark’s third goal of the evening. The back-and-forth dance continued, with the teams combining to score four goals in under three minutes, including Coykendall’s fourth.

After that outburst, the game returned to a rock fight. It seemed like the quarter would end 11-7, but Northwestern got one last fast break when Laliberty made another brilliant kick save, falling to the ground with less than a minute left in the frame, and the clearance resulted in Taylor joining the hat trick club. The statue of Laliberty then closed the quarter with her sixth save of the afternoon, preserving the 12-7 margin.

As the sky darkened, Boston College was able to control the possession battle and force Northwestern to play its game. That included a lot of physicality — with 10 minutes to play, Coykendall went down hard due to a hit by Boston College’s Hunter Roman. While the hit put Northwestern a woman up, the Wildcats turned the ball over on the ensuing possession.

However, the Northwestern defense was putting on a masterclass. The Wildcats, in their road gothics, put Boston College’s offense on a blackout and forced a shot clock violation. Scane then easily converted the transition opportunity, proving once again that you should never stand in front of a train with a full head of steam. Her fourth goal extended the lead to 13-8 with under eight minutes to play in the game, and she would add a fifth goal after being left wide open, answering an Emma LoPinto goal that briefly cut the deficit to four.

But after a Wildcat turnover, both Coykendall and Madison Smith were shown cards, putting Boston College two players up. Shea Baker took advantage, cutting the deficit to just three with under four minutes to play.

As the clock inched towards triple zeros, Northwestern’s defense turned stifling once more to close the deal. Boston College committed multiple turnovers in the final three minutes, and despite Clark adding a fifth goal from the free position spot, the Eagles simply were unable to overcome the five-point deficit that Northwestern had built in the first frame. There was one last chance to cut the deficit to two after Taylor’s sixth turnover of the evening, but Clark’s shot was blocked and recovered by Laliberty. Northwestern ran out the clock from there to seal the 14-11 win.

The Wildcats will be back in action when they take on Central Michigan at home this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.