Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Minnesota: TV, streaming, radio, injury report, betting line

After a tough loss to Purdue, the ‘Cats look to pick up a crucial road win in a conference where away wins have been hard to come by.

NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough overtime loss in Mackey Arena, the Wildcats continue their road trip in Minneapolis, where the ‘Cats will look to defeat the Gophers for the third consecutive matchup. Minnesota has struggled as of late, dropping four of five, but is coming off an impressive road win against Penn State. Follow all the action here.

Broadcast Information

Location: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/ Fox Sports app

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

Northwestern -1.5, O/U 137.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: Parker Strauss (undisclosed) ; QUESTIONABLE: None

Minnesota: OUT: Erick Reader (undisclosed) ; QUESTIONABLE: Pharrel Payne (back)

