Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Minnesota: TV, streaming, radio, injury report, betting line

After a tough overtime loss in Mackey Arena, the Wildcats continue their road trip in Minneapolis, where the ‘Cats will look to defeat the Gophers for the third consecutive matchup. Minnesota has struggled as of late, dropping four of five, but is coming off an impressive road win against Penn State. Follow all the action here.
Broadcast Information
Location: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/ Fox Sports app
Radio: WGN Radio 720
Betting Line
Northwestern -1.5, O/U 137.5 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: OUT: Parker Strauss (undisclosed) ; QUESTIONABLE: None
Minnesota: OUT: Erick Reader (undisclosed) ; QUESTIONABLE: Pharrel Payne (back)
Loading comments...