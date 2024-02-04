Previewing the Northwestern lacrosse midfield

The Lake Show is back in action on Saturday, facing off against Syracuse at home. As the pre-season No. 1 team looks to return to the championship, let’s dive into some key components of the midfield — and who is going to help dominate the draw. Northwestern also brings in a robust first-year class of midfielders you can learn about here.

Samantha Smith, Junior

Smith is one of NU’s most integral pieces. She played in every game during her first two years but really made her mark last season, taking over the draw following Jill Girardi’s departure. Smith tallies 121 draw controls, including 19 in the NCAA Tournament.

The California native will once again handle the bulk of the draw control, and now having established herself, she’ll be anchoring down the midfield from the get-go.

Emerson Bohlig, Junior

Bohlig is a hidden weapon for the ‘Cats. With the high-scoring Northwestern offense, her efforts sometimes go under-appreciated. But this season, her contributions will likely be more visible as she builds upon a successful sophomore campaign.

She is a strong asset on the circle, having gathered 33 draw controls. She’s also not one to shy away from big moments. In the regular season, Bohlig scored the game-winner against Boston College and grabbed a goal in NU’s takedown of then-No. 1 North Carolina. In the national championship against BC, she scored and picked up four groundballs.

Expect Bohlig to become a much more familiar name.

Hannah Gillespie, Graduate Student

In her four years at Northwestern so far, Gillespie has had a decent amount of field time, appearing in 21 games in each of her junior and senior seasons. Gillespie picked up 11 ground balls last season, including two in the national championship.

Serafina DeMunno, Junior

DeMunno was another factor on the draw control, pulling down 29 of them. She played in 20 games last season and is a strong contender to earn a starting spot.

Jane Hansen, Graduate Student

Hansen had a strong senior season after sitting out her junior year. She played in every single game, in which she totaled 27 ground balls and had the second-most caused turnovers with 23. The fifth-year offers strong defense all over the field.

Lindsey Frank, Graduate Student

Frank comes to the ‘Cats from Richmond, where she led the Spiders in goals for three seasons. As a senior, she played in all 21 games and accumulated 90 points on 67 goals, 33 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers and 74 draw controls. She comes as a well-established player to Northwestern.