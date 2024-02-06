BREAKING: Tim Nollan named Northwestern volleyball head coach

Northwestern volleyball has tapped its next leader.

Tim Nollan was named the Wildcats’ head volleyball coach on Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern announced. Nollan comes to Evanston after spending the past eight years at Grand Canyon University, helping the Lopes reach their first NCAA Tournament in 2023. He replaces Shane Davis, who mutually parted ways with NU after eight seasons at the end of the 2023 campaign.

“Tim is a proven coach who transformed Grand Canyon into a championship program following successful stops at USC and Pepperdine,” Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg said in a statement. “He’s a winner and is the right fit to deliver a first-class experience to our student-athletes while leading our volleyball program in one of the nation’s premier conferences. I couldn’t be happier to officially welcome Tim, [his wife] Kristen, [and children] Avery, Emma, and Deacon to the Wildcat family.”

During his time at Grand Canyon, Nollan guided the Lopes to a 120-92 record, including a 95-36 performance in the last five seasons. Twenty-four Grand Canyon players earned All-WAC honors during Nollan's tenure. Also, Nolan coached GCU’s first-ever Division I All-American: Tatum Parrott.

“I would like to say thank you to Dr. Gragg and his leadership team for their belief in my vision for Northwestern volleyball,” Nollan said in a statement. “I am excited to build a program that reflects the elite standards of Northwestern University. It is a world-class institution in a world-class city and my family and I are excited to be part of it. Go ‘Cats!”

Nollan takes over a program that has not posted a winning Big Ten record since 1988 and hasn't even reached .500 in conference play since 2005.