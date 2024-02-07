Iggy and Jake dive into an eventful few days for Northwestern basketball last week, which featured a few heartbreaking losses but ended on an exclamation point with WBB’s best win of the season: a 26-point blowout over Wisconsin. With a huge rematch for the men against Nebraska, they look ahead into this week’s upcoming matchups.
Filed under:
Rock Fight, Episode 11: Northwestern forced a rock fight!
The ‘Cats had a wild close to the month of January, and an eventful start to February.
