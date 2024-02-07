Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Nebraska: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Following its first losing streak of the 2023-24 season — after two road overtime contests, no less — Northwestern basketball returns to the hardwood Wednesday night against Nebraska. The game very well may be the most critical for the Wildcats to win in their remaining nine matchups with considerable Big Ten seeding permutations at stake. Follow all the action between the Wildcats and Cornhuskers below.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP

Betting Line

Northwestern -6, O/U 142 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Parker Strauss; QUESTIONABLE: N/A

Nebraska: OUT: G Rahmel Lloyd Jr., G Ahron Ulis, G Eli Rice; QUESTIONABLE: F Blaise Keita