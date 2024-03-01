What has made March fun for Northwestern?

It’s here, and it’s glorious, everybody.

We have once again arrived at March 1, which marks the start of the most celebrated month on the calendar for college hoops fans. It’s now just a matter of days until we’re penciling in our March Madness picks, only for brackets to be busted after the first weekend.

For many fans of Power Five schools, the beginning of the NCAA Tournament often evokes fond memories, as it’s typical to instill hope in your team regardless of their seeding. As proven yearly, anything can happen in the Big Dance – just ask Purdue fans about that one.

This is a rare exception for Northwestern fans, as March has perennially been a dreaded month on the calendar. Over the team’s 123-year history, it has only managed to secure two NCAA Tournament appearances, with its first arrival coming in 2017, which made them the last Power Five school to make the Big Dance.

Even though the lack of success in March has become the standard for Northwestern, it’s looking like a safe bet that the tides are changing in the right direction. The Wildcats appear to be breaking free from this longstanding trend as they are on the cusp of closing in on the program’s first-ever second-straight tournament appearance.

However, it’s fair to question what has led to this massive shift within the ‘Cats’ program. Here are three reasons that have transformed March into a fun month for Northwestern:

1. Chris Collins

“Chris Collins. The Pioneer.”- Jon Rothstein

The Mike Krzyzewski disciple was once viewed as a hot commodity in college basketball when he became the first coach to take Northwestern to the Big Dance as a nine-seed in 2017. Collins even made a little noise in his first tournament appearance, coaching Northwestern to a 68-66 victory over Vanderbilt in the Round of 64 and giving Gonzaga a run for their money in the Round of 32, as the ‘Cats narrowly lost 79-73 to the Bulldogs.

Yet, after consecutive losing seasons, the fire under Collins’ seat was sky-high entering 2022-23, and the former Duke guard had lofty expectations to turn the program around. It was quite a tall task as Pete Nance and Ryan Young departed for the two ACC blue-blood programs on Tobacco Road. But against all odds, Collins proved for the first time since 2017 that he was the man who could lead the ‘Cats to glory days. He helped Northwestern reach the tournament for the second time in program history and established them as one of the most formidable teams in the Big Ten.

A key reason for the ‘Cats turnaround under Collins was the former Duke guard’s decision to bring in assistant coach and defensive mastermind Chris Lowery before the 2023 season. Lowery helped Northwestern improve from 198th in the country in points allowed in 2022 to 23rd in his first year with the ‘Cats, with mostly the same roster as before he entered the picture.

In Collins’ second season with Lowery, the team experienced a setback in their defensive performance as they currently rank 96th in the country, allowing 69 points per game.

However, it might be a telling sign for the future that despite this challenge, Collins has the team in position for their first-ever consecutive tournament appearance. It may have taken a long time for it to come together and for Collins to gain the trust of fans after his brief stint in the tournament, but it’s looking like the veteran coach has positioned Northwestern to play meaningful games in March for the long term.

2. Boo Buie

The one-time three-star recruit, who only had six scholarship offers, found Northwestern to be the lone Power Five school to offer him, and he has helped revolutionize the ‘Cats’ program.

Buie has stayed the course during his five years in Evanston and, while on track to becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, has helped turn the ‘Cats around from a laughingstock in the conference to one of the top teams in the Big Ten.

While Buie had the opportunity to walk away and follow in the footsteps of many of his peers who entered the transfer portal in the new era of NIL to join a powerhouse program or a blue blood, he opted not to. Instead, he stayed loyal to the ‘Cats, building a foundation for a winning culture in Evanston.

Without Buie, there’s no doubt that Northwestern wouldn’t be where it is today, which is why Agent Zero will have his number retired in the rafters of Welsh-Ryan Arena in the future.

However, he could also do a solid for Collins as Northwestern inches closer to the tournament. Putting the ‘Cats on his back and leading them on a deep run would provide a gigantic boost for the program and set them as an attractive target for recruits in high school and the transfer portal as they prepare to retool next year, especially with Buie departing Evanston.

3. Transfer portal

The ‘Cats have leveraged the transfer portal to their advantage over the past few seasons, especially this year. Collins recruited graduate student guard Ryan Langborg from Princeton this offseason, who has been vital to the ‘Cats’ success this year as the sharpshooter is averaging 12.5 points on 47.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

Additionally, the ‘Cats brought in sophomore guard Justin Mullins, who hasn’t quite carved out a role but has shown flashes of potential. During his freshman year at Denver, he averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. While he hasn’t quite achieved the same stat line under Collins, he has shown small glimpses that he could be a solid piece for Northwestern in the next few years.

While Langborg and Mullins were recruited during the new era of the transfer portal influenced by NIL, it’s crucial to mention Collins’ acquisition of former guard Chase Audige in 2019 after he left William & Mary. Audige played a pivotal role in shaping a winning culture within the program, as the 2023 Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year helped bring Lowery’s scheme to life.

The ‘Cats can expect the transfer portal to remain a significant asset moving forward, given Collins’ successful establishment of a formidable basketball program in Evanston.