Three keys for Northwestern to beat Iowa

Northwestern will be battling a hot Iowa team on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Hawkeyes began conference play 0-3, but are 9-6 in the Big Ten since the team’s tough start. Iowa has won three of its last four, including victories at home against Wisconsin and on the road at Michigan State.

It is led by Payton Sandfort, who has built on his Big Ten Sixth Man of Year from a season ago. Sandfort is averaging 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He is coming off a terrific game where he had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, including a staggering 18-of-19 from the free throw line. Iowa has many offensive weapons, but it struggles on the defensive side, allowing an average of 78.8 points per game. Northwestern will be able to exploit it on that side of the ball, but it won’t want to get in a track meet with the Hawkeyes.

Here are three keys for the ‘Cats against Iowa:

Slow down the pace

Unlike football, where Iowa likes to play defensive slugfests, its basketball identity is the opposite, as it is one of the highest scoring teams in the country. The Hawkeyes play at the fastest tempo of any team in the Big Ten, and Northwestern will want to slow them down and keep the game in the halfcourt. Iowa is in the top-35 in possessions per game at 74.4 while NU plays at a bottom-50 pace, averaging 67.6 possessions, per TeamRankings.com.

Both teams have been successful offensively this year, doing it in different ways. Iowa will look for fastbreak opportunities whenever possible, including off made baskets. The Hawkeyes are always trying to make the extra pass and move the ball up the floor as quickly as they can. Northwestern likes to play more methodically, running set plays or letting Boo Buie go one-on-one.

The Hawkeyes, ranked 12th in KenPom offensive efficiency, average 83.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Northwestern ranks 28th in KenPom offensive efficiency, scoring 74.2 points each contest. Additionally, Iowa constantly keeps the ball moving, ranking top-10 in assists per game with 17.6 per game. Tony Perkins leads the team with 4.2 per contest, but the Hawkeyes have many guys who can distribute, with four players averaging over two each night. NU also moves the ball well with 15.7 assists per game, led by 5.2 from Buie. With NU’s limited rotation, and possibly without Ryan Langborg once again, it will be paramount to slow down the game whenever the team has a chance to.

Hold serve inside the arc

While Iowa is efficient shooting inside the arc at 54%, it is in the bottom half of the Big Ten in three-point percentage at 34%. Iowa has two three-point shooters to watch out for, Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix, but Sandfort is its main threat. He shoots 36.5% from distance and attempts a Big Ten-leading seven long balls per game. Dix makes fewer than one trey per game, but he’s shooting 43.3% from outside. Other than that, Iowa will mostly rely on scoring inside and from the midrange.

The Hawkeyes average 48.1 points from two per game, good for fourth in the country. Owen Freeman scores 10.8 points per game, mostly from dunks and layups, having not hit a three all year. Ben Krikke, a power forward, has made five threes all year and primarily scores on midranges and layups. Additionally, Tony Perkins and Josh Dix, averaging 15.1 and 8.2 per game, do most of their damage from midrange.

Although Dix averages under 10 each contest, he has become one of the Hawkeyes’ main offensive threats, scoring 40 in his last two games at a 68% clip. These four players collectively contribute to more than half of Iowa’s scoring per game. It will be crucial for the ‘Cats to have their head on a swivel in help defense to curb Iowa’s prolific scoring prowess, particularly from two-point range.

While Iowa is a terrific two-point scoring team, it struggles to defend teams from two-point range, ranking 311th in the country: allowing opponents to score 40.9 points each game. Northwestern should take advantage of this weakness either on Buie drives, Brooks Barnhizer/Nick Martinelli post-ups or backdoor cuts. As a whole, Iowa struggles defensively, but it’s especially apparent inside.

Get healthy

Northwestern has recently gotten hit by injuries with Ty Berry out for the season, Ryan Langborg questionable with an ankle injury and even assistant coach Talor Battle on crutches. The ‘Cats have gone 5-1 since Berry’s injury and were able to grind out a win against Maryland without Langborg. However, versus Iowa and for the rest of the season, NU will need the Princeton transfer.

After receiving a Flagrant 2 call and an ejection on a controversial call against Rutgers, Langborg had a terrific two games against Indiana and Michigan, scoring 26 and 20 respectively. He made nine threes in the two games combined and gives Northwestern great spacing as he’s shot 41.7% from distance this year. Langborg isn’t only a shooter though. He’s displayed great ability to convert midrange pull-ups, drive to the hoop and make timely cuts. He also showed his ability to run the point guard position when Buie was out for most of the first half against Indiana.

Against Maryland, Northwestern’s offense was stagnant and wasn’t able to run its typical plays. Getting Langborg back will be extremely important for winning on Saturday, against Iowa’s high-octane offense, and for the rest of the season.