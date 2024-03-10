Northwestern Women’s Basketball 2023-24 post-mortem: Is the clock ticking on the Joe McKeown era?

Another forgetful year for the Wildcats has come to a close.

For a third consecutive season, Northwestern’s women’s basketball team failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, for the second year in a row, the Wildcats failed to reach double-digit wins, finishing the 2023-24 campaign with a 9-21 (4-14 B1G) record.

Northwestern got off to a hot start to the year, flying out of the gate to a 3-1 record. However, it all went downhill from there. The Wildcats dropped the next six games, falling to 3-7 before conference play entered full swing.

Once Northwestern started Big Ten action, its playing woes only worsened. NU finished conference play with a dreadful record of 4-14. All of its losses came in double-digit fashion except for its 78-72 loss to Purdue in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The ‘Cats’ sole victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena in 2024 came in the form of a commanding 69-43 win over Wisconsin, arguably their most remarkable performance of the season. Joe McKeown’s squad excelled defensively, limiting All-American candidate Serah Williams to just 11 points and forcing her to commit an uncharacteristic six turnovers.

On the other side of the court, Caroline Lau had a career day against the Badgers. She scored 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.

While there weren’t many moments like that throughout the entire season for the ‘Cats, there were encouraging signs for the future as the team continues to rebuild from the Burton era, including the play of junior guard Melannie Daley.

After appearing in only nine games last season due to injury, Daley came back this season and immediately took control of the ‘Cats’ offense, scoring over 20 points six times this season. At times this year, Daley took control of a game with her natural scoring ability; however, it became hard to depend on her as she struggled with consistency — especially during conference play. It will be vital next season that Daley becomes a dependable scorer if the ‘Cats want to compete with the top teams in the Big Ten.

Another bright spot for the ‘Cats was junior forward Caileigh Walsh, who excelled on both ends of the court. On the offensive end, Walsh ranked second on the team with 13 points per game and drained 31 shots from three. Walsh also provided tremendous help on the defensive side of the ball, leading Northwestern with 5.3 rebounds per game and finishing second on the team with 27 blocks.

While Northwestern received the majority of its contributions from its upperclassmen this year, some underclassmen, including Lau, look to be foundational to the program going forward.

In her first season as a full-time starter, Lau showed glimpses of elite guard play within the conference. She put up an impressive stat line of 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. All of her numbers were much improved from her freshman year, which is a very encouraging sign for NU. Lau appears poised to thrive with an expanded role next season.

With Lau, Walsh, Daley, and other key pieces returning to Evanston next season and another year of chemistry under their belts, NU has foundational pieces to improve; however, following two abysmal years, it’s becoming increasingly fair to question how long McKeown has until he faces the axe if he fails to turn things around next year.